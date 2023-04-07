New Exhibitions Open April 6 & 7
Nicole Jacquard: Stories from Scotland
Exhibition Begins April 6. Reception takes place May 4th.
Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery
Solo exhibition featuring five pieces, each comprised of an enamel frame encompassing a laser etched piece of mica. This is then set forward in front of a graphic print so that the light passes through the mica and creates a moving story.
Forgotten Dreams: Jaume Plensa
Exhibition Begins April 7
GRAY
The exhibition is centered around the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) text. Drafted by representatives from all regions of the world and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, the UDHR is a milestone document in the history of human rights, proclaiming a common standard of fundamental political liberties to be universally protected for all people and all nations. Plensa describes the UDHR as “one of the most beautiful and emotional poems ever written. Its extraordinary poetic power interrogates us; each article like a hand knocking on the door to our hearts.”
Spencer Finch: La Grande Jatte
Opening: Friday, April 7, 5 – 7 pm
Rhona Hoffman Gallery
Opening: Friday, April 7, 6 – 8 pm
Alan Koppel Gallery
Donnie Nie: Envisaged Potentials
Opening Friday, April 7, 4–7pm
FLXST Contemporary
Donny Nie is known for creating expressive paintings and highlighting the raw qualities of each medium she uses. Her art practice explores emotional and psychological states of being.
Opening: Friday, April 7, 5 – 8 pm
Kane Space
KING’S BIG ART SHOW is a solo exhibition of 40 new works by Chicago-area artist King Cormack. King’s style mixes photography, found objects and ephemera in a visual style that’s bright, colorful and punchy with a blatant sense of humor.
Opening: Friday, April 7, 5 – 9 pm
Oliva Gallery
Numb is an exhibition highlighting the fast and slow navigation of past and current experiences through the use of intricacy, color, and form.
Telling stories of trauma and mental health is not always easy, based on the stigmas in our society, which is how it became a central motivation in my practice.
Art Shay/Richard Shay: Father and Son Photographers
On view starting April 7. Reception during EXPO Art After Hours on Friday, April 14, 5 – 9 pm
Gallery Victor