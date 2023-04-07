New Exhibitions Open April 6 & 7

Nicole Jacquard: Stories from Scotland

Exhibition Begins April 6. Reception takes place May 4th.

Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery

Solo exhibition featuring five pieces, each comprised of an enamel frame encompassing a laser etched piece of mica. This is then set forward in front of a graphic print so that the light passes through the mica and creates a moving story.

Jaume Plensa

Forgotten Dreams: Jaume Plensa

Exhibition Begins April 7

GRAY

The exhibition is centered around the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) text. Drafted by representatives from all regions of the world and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, the UDHR is a milestone document in the history of human rights, proclaiming a common standard of fundamental political liberties to be universally protected for all people and all nations. Plensa describes the UDHR as “one of the most beautiful and emotional poems ever written. Its extraordinary poetic power interrogates us; each article like a hand knocking on the door to our hearts.”

Spencer Finch, Image: Gutter (Brooklyn) coffe cup, listerine pack, cigaretter butt, bottle of urine, paper, leaf, potato chip bag, 2019. Watercolor on paper. 21 x 29.5 inches. 24.25 x 32.25 inches, framed

Spencer Finch: La Grande Jatte

Opening: Friday, April 7, 5 – 7 pm

Rhona Hoffman Gallery

Gregory Crewdson: Eveningside

Opening: Friday, April 7, 6 – 8 pm

Alan Koppel Gallery

Donnie Nie: Envisaged Potentials

Opening Friday, April 7, 4–7pm

FLXST Contemporary

Donny Nie is known for creating expressive paintings and highlighting the raw qualities of each medium she uses. Her art practice explores emotional and psychological states of being.

King's Big Art Show

Opening: Friday, April 7, 5 – 8 pm

Kane Space

KING’S BIG ART SHOW is a solo exhibition of 40 new works by Chicago-area artist King Cormack. King’s style mixes photography, found objects and ephemera in a visual style that’s bright, colorful and punchy with a blatant sense of humor.

Bryana Bibbs: Numb

Opening: Friday, April 7, 5 – 9 pm

Oliva Gallery

Numb is an exhibition highlighting the fast and slow navigation of past and current experiences through the use of intricacy, color, and form.

Telling stories of trauma and mental health is not always easy, based on the stigmas in our society, which is how it became a central motivation in my practice.

Art Shay/Richard Shay: Father and Son Photographers

On view starting April 7. Reception during EXPO Art After Hours on Friday, April 14, 5 – 9 pm

Gallery Victor