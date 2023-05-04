Seven Graduating CPS Seniors to Show Art on the Mart's Spring Program

Dancing by Madison Rozwat | Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

Via PR

CHICAGO, IL – ART on THE MART is adding a new projection to their Spring Program that will feature artwork from seven Chicago Public Schools (CPS) seniors titled Select Works from the Class of 2023. The projection will premiere on April 27 at 8:30 p.m. and will run twice nightly at 8:30 and 9 p.m. through May 14.

The featured student artworks include: