Seven Graduating CPS Seniors to Show Art on the Mart's Spring Program
CHICAGO, IL – ART on THE MART is adding a new projection to their Spring Program that will feature artwork from seven Chicago Public Schools (CPS) seniors titled Select Works from the Class of 2023. The projection will premiere on April 27 at 8:30 p.m. and will run twice nightly at 8:30 and 9 p.m. through May 14.
The featured student artworks include:
- Dancing by Madison Rozwat | Whitney M. Young Magnet High School
- King’s Domain by Giselle Raigosa | Lincoln Park High School
- Mxmtoon by Anahi Alcala | Steinmetz College Prep
- It’s My Birthday and I’ll Cry if I Want to by Kayla Aguilar | Lake View High School
- Through The Fro by Grace Hutchinson | Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center
- In Her Eyes by Noel Rosania | Walter Payton College Prep
Untitled by Jose Guzman | Alcott College Prep
The projections will be accompanied by a student-produced musical score entitled Let’s Go Home – produced by the students of the All-City Performing Arts Music & Media Ensemble.
The artwork for the projection was collected in conjunction with CPS’s All-City Visual Arts program. Following a selection process led by CPS, seven seniors who submitted to the All-City High School Visual Arts Exhibition were selected to have their work featured on the façade of THE MART. Students’ artwork was selected based on a score given for technical skill, craftsmanship, originality, and student voice.
Select Works from the Class of 2023 will be presented alongside world-renowned artist Derrick Adams’ Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons, which kicked off ART on THE MART’s fifth year of programming on April 14.
“ART on THE MART is proud to partner with CPS on our fourth projection featuring the work of CPS students,” said Cynthia Noble, Executive Director of ART on THE MART. “Previously, we have shared CPS students’ work through our Hope is a Light projection in 2021, as well as After School Matter’s Shaping The Future, which finished off 2021’s winter season, and in 2022, we displayed student artwork in this same format in Select Works from the CPS Class of 2022. Coordinating with CPS and the All City Visual Arts program allows ART on THE MART the opportunity to elevate and amplify the work of Chicago’s innovative young artists, and provides them a stepping stone to a career in the arts.”
ART on THE MART is free and can best be experienced from the jetty section of the Chicago Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between Wells Street and Franklin Street, where accompanying audio can also be heard.
For more information on the 2023 season, please visit artonthemart.com or follow #ARTonTHEMART.