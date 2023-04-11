SOLD! Spring ‘23 at Auction

Bonhams

Bonhams’ global network of auction houses is dedicated to its local market relationships and a commitment to the complete collecting category that welcomes all price points. Bonhams presents over 15 auctions annually and is currently accepting consignments in all collecting categories.

Natalie Waechter is Midwest Dir.

• 773–267–3300

George Rodrigue (1944-2013) Summer Comes Every Year, 1998, Acrylic on canvas. Est. $20,000-$30,000. via Heritage Auctions.

Heritage auctions

ha.com

Heritage Auctions is the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer. On Friday, April 14, 5–8pm during EXPO CHICAGO’s Art After Hours HA is hosting a gallery walk and Modern & Contemporary Auction Preview Reception, including works by Basquiat, Deborah Butterfield, Roller Wilson, Alexander Calder and more. The auction takes place May 18, 2023.

Roberta Kramer Head of Office in Chicago • 312–260–7200

Join Hindman for an after-hours highlights preview of our upcoming spring Fine Art auctions. Featuring artists of the Chicago art world, stop by to explore works by Gertrude Abercrombie, Theaster Gates and many more. Image: Roger Brown.

Hindman

hindmanauctions.com

Hindman was formed through the merger of two premier auction houses, Leslie Hindman Auctioneers (est. 1982) and Cowan’s Auctions (est. 1995). Hindman marked 40 years in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago with 15 additional locations serving clients coast to coast. They recently opened a New York City showroom.

Hindman’s Post War & Contemporary and Prints & Multiples auctions take place April 19 and 20 in Chicago and online.

• 312–280–1212

SOTHEBY’S

sothebys.com

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s largest marketplace and perhaps best-recognized name in the world when it comes to auctions. Today, Sotheby’s hosts over 600 auctions annually.

This April in New York watch for VICTORIAM, a special two-part curated collection of sports artifact, Led by Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan XIIIs, multiple auctions for the Wolf Family Collection, and in London a dedicated Banksy auction.

Gary Metzner, Head of Office in Chicago • 312–475–7913





Toomey & Co. Auctioneers

toomeyco.com

With a focus on the midwestern origins of Prairie School architecture, Toomey & Co. is a leading purveyor of fine art and design, from the Arts & Crafts movement and early art pottery to modern and contemporary art. In fall 2022 Toomey & Co. relocated to a West Loop space with Wright.

On April 19th, Toomey will offer a Fine Art auction with over 250 lots spanning the late 19th, 20th, and early 21st centuries. Notable artists include David Mann, Salvador Dalí, Wesley Willis, Lee Godie, and others.

• 312–563–0020

Barbara Kruger Untitled (Kiss), Stool 60, pair $1,500–2,000

Wright

wright20.com

Richard Wright founded Wright auction house in 2000. Today, centrally located in Chicago’s West Loop, it is the industry’s leading auction house specializing in 20th century art and design. They also offer Wright Now, an inventory of art and design available for direct purchase. On April 20 Wright’s 20|21 Art: The Chicago Edition auction will take place. Previews run April 13 – 20.

• 312–563–0020