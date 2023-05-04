What We're Reading: 4/20/23

Dealers report strong first-day sales as Expo Chicago’s largest edition yet draws a 'critical mass' of Midwestern collectors

Collectors from the Midwest and beyond turned up for the fair’s VIP preview, as did the city’s next mayor and one of its most famous rappers

The Art Newspaper

Photo Exhibition Highlights the Lives, Personalities of Black Gay Men in 1980s Chicago

Chicago native Patric McCoy worked as an environmental scientist for the EPA for decades. In his free time, he documented the environment around him, taking pictures every day during much of the 1980s.

A new exhibition of his photographs at the Wrightwood 659 gallery in Lincoln Park is an evocative look at gay Black men in Chicago during that pivotal decade — and a window into a community that’s often been overlooked and stereotyped.

Via WTTW

The Other Art Fair Returns and Will Open in Ravenswood

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering the most exciting artistic talent, is set to host its fifth Chicago edition, April 27-30, at its new home, Artifact Events in Ravenswood.

The Other Art Fair Chicago will feature original works of art from 100-plus emerging artists, and will kick off with an Opening Night event on April 27, interactive workshops, guest artists, DJ sets, unique installations and murals and much more. Here are the top 10 things to see and do:

Via ABC 7