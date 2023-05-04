What We're Reading: 4/28/23

Iconic West Loop Murals Of Juice WRLD, Frankie Knuckles Mysteriously Painted Over

Several West Loop murals were mysteriously painted over, including two that memorialized musicians Frankie Knuckles and Juice WRLD.

The murals are part of the B_Line, a series of more than 250 murals along the Hubbard Street viaduct in the West Loop. Artists from across the world have contributed to the collection of street art spans several city blocks from Aberdeen to Green streets, including the underpasses, said resident Levar Hoard, its chief curator and managing director.

But last week, the vibrant murals in one underpass were completely painted over in brown paint.

Via Block Club

Increasingly, Women Are Running the World’s Great Museums

When Laurence des Cars was appointed president-director of the Louvre in 2021, it was a historic marker. The world’s most visited museum had a woman in charge for the first time since it was founded in 1793.

“Top jobs are symbols,” Ms. des Cars said recently in an interview. “And I take the symbol very seriously.”

At the time, she already held an important lead role at a major institution, running the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, but the reaction to the Louvre news surprised her for what she called the “intensity and worldwide echo of the announcement.”

Ms. des Cars was the highest-profile example in a wave of women taking the top jobs at some of the world’s biggest museums.

Via New York Times

Theaster Gates to Receive The Isamu Noguchi Award

Marking its tenth year, the 2023 Isamu Noguchi Award will recognize artist Theaster Gates as a recipient.

Established in 2014 and presented annually, The Isamu Noguchi Award perpetuates Noguchi’s legacy by acknowledging highly accomplished individuals who share his spirit of innovation, unbounded imagination, and uncompromising commitment to creativity. The Award celebrates individuals from around the world, across various disciplines, whose works demonstrate the highest level of artistic integrity marked by fearless experimentation and a preoccupation with cross-cultural dialogue and exchange. Honoring individuals whose work exhibits qualities of artistic excellence that are shared with Noguchi, the Award also recognizes work that carries significant social consciousness and function.

Learn More