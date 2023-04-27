WNDR Museum Announces U.S. debut of Yayoi Kusama's yellow Dots Obsession

Dots Obsession by Yayoi Kusama. Credit WNDR Museum



Via PR

WNDR Museum, Chicago’s original immersive art and technology experience, located in the city’s West Loop, announced the U.S. debut of the yellow Dots Obsession, a three-story immersive infinity installation by the globally iconic Yayoi Kusama, on Friday, May 12.

Featuring a series of floating yellow and black polka dots alongside walk-in and peep-in installations, Dots Obsession will fill WNDR’s atrium and transport visitors into Kusama’s obsession with polka dots, repetition, celestial bodies and the experience of the infinite.

“Since my childhood, I have always made works with polka dots. Earth, moon, sun and human beings all represent dots; a single particle among billions,” Yayoi Kusama has said. The collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Kusama, first in 2012 and then again in 2023, has further expanded attention and affection of the 94-year-old renowned artist. While Yayoi Kusama fans in New York City are anticipating her upcoming May 2023 show featuring new work at David Zwirner, the presentation of yellow Dots Obsession at WNDR Museum offers the unique opportunity for an up-close and personal experience of the artist’s vision. Dots Obsession was created by Yayoi Kusama in 2008 and has been exhibited around the world. After making its debut in London, the work has appeared in Lithuania, Singapore and Australia, and was most recently on view at Museum MACAN in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018.

This will be the first time that yellow Dots Obsession will be installed in the United States.

“Yayoi Kusama is perhaps the most prolific and celebrated living artist with a truly inspiring history of creative genius, and we are committed to the idea that her work should be experienced by the public as a source of awe and inspiration,” said WNDR Museum Creative Director David Allen. “At WNDR Museum, we are disrupting the sense of exclusivity and distance that too often has marked the experience of art, and we are redefining the museum as a source of engagement and inspirational playfulness – in that spirit, we’re thrilled to bring these iconic Kusama infinity room installations to WNDR guests in Chicago and across the country.”



Open seven days a week, WNDR Museum was recently voted one of the top five immersive art experiences in the country by USA Today’s 2022 Reader Poll. The original WNDR Museum is located in Chicago’s West Loop, and WNDR Museum San Diego and WNDR Museum Seattle are now open, with WNDR Museum Boston opening in early summer 2023. Additional locations

of WNDR Museum will be announced in the coming months. Tickets are timed entry and should be purchased in advance.



Tickets & Hours

General admission tickets to WNDR Museum Chicago start at $32 and must be purchased in advance at www.wndrchicago.com. Children’s tickets are available for ages 12 and under starting at $22. Children under ages two and under receive free admission. Those looking to elevate their WNDR Museum experience can take advantage of WNDR’s new Premium Pack for $50 per ticket. The Premium Pack includes expedited entry into WNDR Museum, a limited-edition, collector pin (which rotates designs seasonally), WNDR photo memory, 10 percent off at The WNDR Store and a WNDR re-run, allowing them to enjoy a second lap through WNDR Museum to revisit their favorite installations before exiting.



Chicago Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.wndrmuseum.com