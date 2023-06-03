Art Dealer Tyler Mongerson Has Died

CGN is very sad to share that Tyler Mongerson of Mongerson Gallery died suddenly this past weekend due to an accident. Details have not yet been made public, but CGN will share any service details should they be made available.

I knew Tyler a little personally as well as professionally, and he was a husband and father, as well as the second generation of the Mongerson family to be in the art business.

Tyler's parents, Mel Mongerson and Susan Wunderlich, founded Mongerson Gallery in 1971, specializing in paintings and sculpture from the United States' Westward Expansion. Along with this specialty, other related fields, such as Sporting, American Impression, Early Modern and Contemporary have been a focus for the gallery.

Tyler became active in the gallery 1990 and he was also an active appraiser for institutions such as Thomas Gilcrease Museum, The National Cowboy Hall of Fame, The Rockwell Museum and the Frederic Remington Museum, where he also served as a member of the museum's International Advisor Board.

The gallery moved to West Town in recent years and recommitted to a contemporary program specializing in museum-quality 19th and 20th century American art, with a focus on Surrealists Gertrude Abercrombie and Julia Thecla, as well as important Black artists of Detroit such as Charles McGee, Lester Johnson, and Harold Neal. They also continued to offer the best examples of Western Art.

Having been a part of Chicago's art community for over 50 years, Tyler will be greatly missed by many. He was 51.

– Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher