CGN Art World Recap: 5/17/23

The Logan Center at golden hour viewed from the southeast | Photo: Tom Rossiter

The Logan Center Turns 10 with a Weekend Celebration

On Sunday, May 21 from 12:30-4pm the Logan invites the public to enjoy performances, presentations, workshops, & activities from dozens of artists, from jazz musicians to performers. All events take place at the Logan Center, 915 E. 60th St. Celebrate a decade of making and sharing art together.

Nearly $700K in public art installations on climate change and environmental justice to be revealed across Chicago

In December 2021, Chicago artists and community organizations were called on to raise awareness of the city’s key environmental issues to nurture urgency and hope, and inspire action across neighborhoods. The results of that callout will be revealed in a launch of public art projects across Chicagoland under the banner E(art)H Chicago, or Earth Art Chicago, from June 3 to 17.

Via Chicago Tribune

Chicago Museums’ Plans To Deal With NASCAR Race Range From ‘We’re Closed’ to ‘What Race?’

With a NASCAR street race set to take place outside their front doors, Chicago’s lakefront museums have had to shift gears and adjust operations in advance of the big event on July 1-2.

Adler Planetarium, the Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium have developed plans — including closings and altered hours — for the days leading up to, during and directly after the race. Some are standing their ground and some are taking evasive action.

Via WTTW