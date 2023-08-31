CGN Art World Recap: 5/7/23

Jason Pickleman To Open Show of New Work at The Suburban

Jason Pickleman’s practice as a painter spans decades. It is rooted deeply in traditions of abstraction, the manipulation of language, and his beginnings as a part of the Post-Conceptualist movement in Chicago in the 1980’s and 1990’s. Pickleman’s paintings are always subtly wry, slightly sexy, and quietly human.

His latest body of work, on view in Making Time for Joy, are a suite of new paintings derived from manipulations of various iterations of the logo belonging to the once-ubiquitous dishwashing detergent brand Joy. These works, which are at once stark and measured, playful and (as advertised) joyful, are Pickleman at his best. With an authoritative eye, he excavates the intersection of art and graphic design, and in doing so uncovers questions of purpose, domesticity, and the most interior aspects of personhood. These paintings ask their viewers to take stock. Encourage them to start again. Impel them to make time for joy.

Art Institute of Chicago Purchases Nearly 1,500 Works From Art Collector Charles Hack

The Art Institute of Chicago announced last week its acquisition of 1,440 works from prominent art collector Charles Hack.

The artwork, which comes from the collection of Hack and the Hearn Family Foundation, managed by Hack, primarily focuses on Dutch Mannerists from the 1530s to 1750.

An artist featured heavily in the collection is Hendrick Goltzius, a 16th-century Dutch artist “and one of the greatest draftsmen and printmakers of his age,” according to the museum. Work from students of Goltzius, which included Jacob Matham, Jan Saenredam and Jan Muller, also comprise the collection.

Via The Observer

J. Petter Gallery In Douglas, MI Celebrates 50 Years This Summer

J. Petter Gallery's historic Douglas, MI location – in their flagship gallery building built by Carl Hoerman in 1923 – is turning 100 and the gallery itself was founded in 1973 by Joyce Petter. In that time it has grown and been a primer gallery on the Art Coast of Michigan for 50 years. Join the gallery for a celebration and wine meet and greet on June 10, with wine, snacks, and live music as they feature three of our most collected artists Rein Vanderhill, Nina Weiss, and Gert Olsen.