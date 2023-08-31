Previews

New Exhibitions Open May 18 - 20

Reception: Between Realms

Opening: Thursday, May 18, 4 – 7 pm

Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery

 

 

 

Watches & Fine Timepieces: Auction Preview Reception

Opening: Thursday, May 18, 5 – 8 pm

Heritage Auctions

 

 

 

Art 2023: It's What We Create

May 18

Kavanagh Gallery at Fine Line Creative Arts Center

 

 

 

Jason Pickleman: Making Time for Joy

May 19

The Suburban

 

 

 

Julia Fish: Hermitage Threshold/s — scores + bricks

May 19

Rhona Hoffman Gallery

 

 

 

The Brave, The Bold, The Beautiful

Opening: Friday, May 19, 7 – 9 pm

Bridgeport Art Center

 

 

 

Mel Keiser: The Life and Deaths of The Mels--Here Lie the Bones

Opening: Friday, May 19, 6 – 8 pm

International Museum of Surgical Science

 

 

 

Igor and Marina

Opening: Friday, May 19, 4 – 7 pm

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

 

 

 

Electro Funk: RAS Terms Solo Show

Opening: Saturday, May 20, 4 – 8 pm

Chicago Truborn

 

 

 

