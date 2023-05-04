River North Design District Announces 10th Edition, September 2023

Via PR

The River North Design District (RNDD) is proud to announce the 8th Annual River North Design District Fall Gallery Walk presented by Daniel Kinkade Fine Art on Friday, September 8th, 2023. This year showrooms will feature a variety of fine artists and designer vignettes, along with special events throughout River North.

Each participating showroom and art gallery will be exhibiting artwork created by some of the most influential artists in the art world today. This year Chicago’s top designers will select their favorite art and create inspirational vignettes in each participating showroom.

Participating showrooms for the walk include: TOTO, O’Brien Harris, 210 Design House, Artists Frame Service, bulthaup, Kohler Signature Store by Studio41, Studio41, eggersmann, Altalia Furniture, Roca Tile, Cosentino, Duxiana, Farrow & Ball, Moltenini&C, Rimadesio and Poliform. Information on special events in showrooms to follow.

Participating designers include: Kadlec Architecture + Design, Jasmin Reese Interiors, Hailey Lauren Designs, Hayley O’Hara Design, Candace Mary Interiors, Mia Rao Design, Dan Rak Design, CI Design + Build, Metro Design Build, BJC Designs, Goesling Group, Studio K Creative, dSPACE Studio, Joyful Designs Studio, and Lenore Weiss Studios.

Participating Art Galleries include: Daniel Kinkade Fine Art, Samuel Lynne Gallery, Hilton | Asmus Contemporary, Alma Art & Interiors, CKS Collective, and gallery 1871.

Artists include: Beth Kahmi, Eileen Braun, Jarjour, Kenny Nguyen, Allison Svoboda, Dorothy Hughes, Donald Martiny, Joan Lurie, Jason Trotter, Bojana Ilic - BOJITT, Courtney Shoudis, Deborah Newmark, Louise Pappageorge, Amanda Gentry, Tyler Shields, Lucy Slivinski, Linda Ann Weber, Keila Strong, and Lincoln Schatz.

The walk concludes with an after-party hosted at LG Group’s new space, 363 W Ontario, from 8-11 pm and a special auction curated by Oliver Aguilar for DIFFA. Special exhibition by Bojana Ilic – BOJITT and Beth Kahmi of Daniel Kinkade Fine Art will be on display. Tickets are $45/ea and will go on sale in July.

All showrooms and galleries will have extended hours and be open for the Gallery Walk from 5 - 8 pm. Some showrooms will be open on Saturday, September 9th. Temporary exhibitions in the showrooms are on display through October 10th. The event is free and open to the public except for the after-party. Tickets go on sale in July.

We are proud to be working with the following partners: Daniel Kinkade Fine Art, LG Group, Terrazzo & Marble Supply Co, Gessi, Sherwin-Williams, Joanne Sells Chicago, 21c Museum Hotel, Mijenta Tequila, Dresner Design, EXPO Chicago, Modern Luxury, Chicago Gallery News, Art Encounter, Illinois Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID IL), DIFFA Chicago.

The event’s host committee includes: Dina Bair, WGN Newscaster, Joanne Nemerovski, Joanne Sells Chicago, Mary Pat Wallace, The Luxury Bed Collection, and Michael Morganti, What Beige.

Check our website for periodic event updates.

About River North Design District

The River North Design District, founded in 2013, is a local community that boasts interior design offerings that are accessible to both designers and consumers. The showrooms carry everything from lighting, tile, plumbing, rugs, and kitchens to furnishings- everything one needs to create a one-of-a-kind haven. The participating showrooms pride themselves on providing a shopping experience that is both unique and personalized. Each showroom is located on street level, which allows customers to stroll along and enjoy the neighborhood. Please visit https://rivernorthdesigndistrict.com for more information.