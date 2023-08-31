Ruth Foundation for the Arts Announces Chicago Artists Coalition as a 2023 Recipient

On May 10, 2023 Ruth Foundation for the Arts announced the Chicago Artists Coalition as a 2023 recipient of the second annual Artist Choice Award.

The program is an artist-driven nomination process that awards a total of $1.23 million in unrestricted grants across 56 arts and cultural organizations.

This year’s cohort of Artist Choice recipients spans 41 cities in 26 states. Artist Choice is designed to center artists in the grantmaking process, aligned with Ruth Arts’ mission and reflecting their belief in the integral role artists play in their communities. The 2023 selection process was informed by the recommendation of 53 esteemed artists across various disciplines and geographic locations, acknowledging the artistic excellence of organizations that have inspired their own practice and communities.

CAC's Interim Executive Director Gibran Villalobos states, "we are honored for the very special recognition of our organization by artists in the field. This award galvanizes our ongoing commitment to service communities of artists, emboldening artistic careers, and seeing Chicago artists thrive in our city. We thank the Ruth Foundation for the Arts for their generosity and support of artists across the country."

This award is received in the middle of CAC's Artist Recovery Campaign, building on a strong effort to continue supporting the CAC's commitment to artists affected during the pandemic.

