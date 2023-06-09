Art Dealer Tyler Mongerson Has Died

CGN is very sad to share news of the unexpected passing of Tyler Mongerson, President of Mongerson Gallery, from a sudden illness on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

On June 6 the gallery shared,

"Tyler, a veteran fine art dealer and renowned expert in period Western bronzes, was not only a dedicated father and husband, but also a valued part of Chicago’s art scene. His absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Tyler is survived by his two children and his wife Sara, who will now be guiding the gallery through this transition.

The legacy of Mongerson Gallery dates back to its foundation in 1971 by Tyler's parents, Mel Mongerson and Susan Wunderlich. Following in his family's footsteps, Tyler joined the gallery in the 1990s and eventually assumed operations in 1999. He established himself as a knowledgeable authority on period Western artwork and bronzes, and had a particular passion for the artists known as the Taos Founders. He was sought after for his expertise by esteemed institutions such as the Thomas Gilcrease Museum, The National Cowboy Hall of Fame, and The Rockwell Museum. Furthermore, Tyler served on the International Advisory Board of the Frederic Remington Museum. Under Tyler's leadership, the gallery flourished and underwent significant transformations. It relocated to a new space in Chicago's vibrant West Town and has expanded its focus to include the works of Surrealists like Gertrude Abercrombie and Julia Thecla. It also showcases the art of important Black artists from Detroit, including Charles McGee and Harold Neal.



As Mongerson Gallery navigates this challenging time, we extend our gratitude to our valued clients for their understanding, flexibility, and patience. We are fortunate to have Sara Mongerson, who brings over 30 years of experience in the finance sector, collaborating closely with Gallery Director Jack Spector-Bishop to ensure the continuity of our operations. Their joint efforts will maintain the smooth functioning of the gallery, honoring Tyler's legacy and continuing the mission of Mongerson Gallery.



Condolences, questions, and concerns can be directed to info@mongersongallery.com.

I knew Tyler a little personally as well as professionally, he was a husband and father, as well as the second generation of the Mongerson family to be in the art business.

The gallery moved to West Town in recent years and recommitted to a contemporary program specializing in museum-quality 19th and 20th century American art, with a focus on Surrealists Gertrude Abercrombie and Julia Thecla, as well as important Black artists of Detroit such as Charles McGee, Lester Johnson, and Harold Neal. They also continue to offer the best examples of Western Art.

Having been a part of Chicago's art community for over 50 years, Tyler will be greatly missed by many.

– Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher