Calls for Art and Artists: June 26, 2023

Evanston Art Center's 21st Annual Winter Arts and Craft Expo Applications are now open!

Apply today on ZAPP by October 12, 2023

The Evanston Art Center's Winter Arts & Crafts Expo is one of the largest and most celebrated shows in the Chicago area. The Annual Expo showcases arts and crafts by over 140 selected artisans, featuring original, handmade works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, painting, photography, mixed-media, and more. This month-long event attracts visitors all over the Midwest region.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Application Deadline: October 12

Acceptance Notification: October 18

General Shopping: Nov 18–Dec 20,

Submissions open for the 2023 Evanston Experimental Video Showcase

Submissions are open for the 5th annual Evanston Experimental Video Showcase. The showcase presents short experimental video work by artists living or working in the Evanston and Chicagoland regions. The showcase will be screened outdoors on the wall of the Evanston Art Center on September 22, 2023, and will run on a video screen inside the Evanston Art Center from September 22 – October 20, 2023.

Submission form open from June 22 – August 25, 2023.

Apply today

6th Midwest Open - Woman Made Gallery

• 6th Midwest Open – September 2–30, 2023

The Midwest Open is an annual exhibition at WMG that highlights women and nonbinary artistic excellence from artists living in the Midwest. All mediums and open theme. $30 entry fee allows submission of up to three works.

First Entry Due Date: July 6, 2023, 11:59 PM CST (entry fee: $30)

Final Entry Due Date (fee increase to $35): July 13, 2023, 11:59 PM

• Time Memory Mythos – October 14–November 11, 2023

Open to women and nonbinary artists, Woman Made Gallery seeks artwork in all mediums that explore any of the ideas surrounding the mystery of time, the abstract nature of memory, and/or the necessity and complexity of myth. $30 entry fee allows submission of up to three works.

First Entry Due Date: August 31, 2023, 11:59 PM CST (entry fee: $30)

Final Entry Due Date (fee increase to $35): September 7, 2023, 11:59 PM

Sculpting physics into a visual masterpiece: Ricardo Mondragon named Fermilab 2023 artist-in-residence

Fermilab is accepting proposals for the 2024 Guest Artist and Guest Composer programs.

Fermilab is America’s premier particle physics and accelerator laboratory, seeking to explore questions like - What are we made of? How did the universe begin? What secrets do the smallest, most elemental particles of matter hold, and how can they help us understand the intricacies of space and time? (fnal.gov) We are home to thousands of scientists from around the world.

At Fermilab, the arts have been viewed as way to not only nurture creativity and welcome our neighbors, but also to explore and share scientific ideas and concepts.

Beginning in 2014, the Fermilab Art Gallery initiated an Artist-in-Residence program, inviting visual artists to delve deeply into Fermilab science, make connections with different scientists and experiments at the lab, and harness these explorations as inspiration for new work. We are planning on a virtual residency (if possible in-person) beginning January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024. Details here

The call for artists is now OPEN until August 31, 2023 midnight CT. Apply here.

