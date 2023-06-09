CGN Art World Recap: 6/5/23

Evelyn Statsinger, Harvest Angel, 1976.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art acquires two works by Evelyn Statsinger

GRAY shared this week that The Metropolitan Museum of Art recently acquired Evelyn Statsinger’s iconic works, Land and Sea, 1951, and Harvest Angel, 1976 for the museum's permanent collection.

"Her work was in the early Monster Roster exhibitions that prepared the ground for the Chicago Imagists. Her achievement is a great addition to the history of modern American art." - Roberta Smith, NYT

Evelyn Statsinger studied at the Art Students League in New York. In Chicago, she received her degree from the School of the Art Institute in 1949. At that time she was associated with Chicago’s “Monster Roster” painters because of the distorted figures present in her early work. Statsinger (1927-2016) depicted her experiences of the natural world through drawing, painting and sculpture. Her early drawings, characterized by their clean lines and all-over patterns, drew the interest of luminary artists and museum curators. In her mature work, she relinquished readily identifiable forms such as the figure in favor of fantasy forms abstracted from nature. Statsinger worked across a variety of media creating complex psychological and colorful compositions that balance abstraction, representation and fantasy.

Vale Craft Selling Gallery Fixtures In Advance of Sale

After 30 years in business, Vale Craft Gallery is closing at the end of June and Peter Vale says he will be "retiring". His Vale Sale continues through June 17 with discounts up to 30% off of his eclectic collection of artwork. The gallery has also started selling pedestals at $20-$30 each and display cases at $40-$50 each for pick up during the week of June 20. Stop by to view the selection.