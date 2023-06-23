New Exhibitions June 22 - 25 (Part I)
Hector Guimard: Art Nouveau to Modernism
Exhibition begins June 22
Richard H. Driehaus Museum
Opening: Friday, June 23, 6 – 8 pm
Corbett vs. Dempsey
Michelle Shipka: Layers of Life
Opening: Friday, June 23, 5 – 8 pm
ARC Gallery
Opening: Friday, June 23, 5:30 – 8 pm
The Art Center Highland Park
Leasho Johnson: Somewhere between the eyes and the heart
Opening: Friday, June 23, 5 – 8 pm
Western Exhibitions
In partnership with Firebird Community Arts and Gun Violence Prevention PAC
Opening: Friday, June 23, 5 – 8 pm
Weinberg/Newton Gallery