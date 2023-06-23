Previews

New Exhibitions June 22 - 25 (Part I)

Hector Guimard: Art Nouveau to Modernism

Exhibition begins June 22

Richard H. Driehaus Museum

 

 

 

Omar Velázquez: The Flood

Opening: Friday, June 23, 6 – 8 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

 

 

Michelle Shipka: Layers of Life

Opening: Friday, June 23, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

 

 

 

ABSURDITY: IN DADA WE TRUST

Opening: Friday, June 23, 5:30 – 8 pm

The Art Center Highland Park

 

 

 

Leasho Johnson: Somewhere between the eyes and the heart

Opening: Friday, June 23, 5 – 8 pm

Western Exhibitions

 

 

 

In partnership with Firebird Community Arts and Gun Violence Prevention PAC

Opening: Friday, June 23, 5 – 8 pm

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

 

 

 

 

 

