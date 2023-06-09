New Exhibitions June 8 & 9
Antonius-Tín Bui: There are many ways to hold water without being called a vase
Opening: Friday, June 9, 5 – 7 pm
moniquemeloche
!!!!!!: 2023 DePaul University Graphic Design DCMA Capstone Show
Opening: Thursday, June 8, 6 – 8 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Yuqing Zhu: To Create Yourself a Soul
Opening: Friday, June 9, 6 – 9 pm
Elephant Room Gallery
Truth Be Told: Corinne D. Peterson and Pinar Aral
Opening: Friday, June 9, 5 – 9 pm
Oliva Gallery
Constant Pressure: A Visual Exploration of Identity, Activism, and Collaboration
Opening: Friday, June 9, 5 – 9 pm
Rockford Art Museum