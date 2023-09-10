CGN Art World Recap: 7/26/23

‘Snoopy In A Blender’ Sculpture Moving From Thompson Center To Art Institute

A famous French sculpture outside the Thompson Center is moving to a new home. But don’t worry, it’s not going far.

“Monument with Standing Beast,” also known as “Snoopy in a Blender,” is headed to the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave. The sculpture is being moved as the Thompson Center is restructured for new Google offices, said Megan Michienzi, executive director of public affairs for the Art Institute.

Unveiled at the Thompson Center in 1984, the sculpture created by artist Jean Dubuffet encompasses four elements that “suggest a standing animal, a tree, portal and an architectural form.”

Via Block Club

Installation view at Mickey. Courtesy of the gallery.

MICKEY is Celebrating 5 Years

In an email the gallery shared, "MICKEY is a celebratory exhibition in a traditional model that we have not yet done in 5 years of programming, a summer group exhibition with no specific thematic or curatorial basis besides being associated with the gallery. Surveying from the entirety of the program and adding a couple new artists the exhibition features works by Marcel Alcalá, Rachel Bos, Michael Garland Clifford, Bailey Connolly, Michelle Grabner, Paul Heyer, Leonardo Kaplan, Michael Madrigali, Vanessa Maltese, Isabelle Frances McGuire, Zach Meisner, Ryan Nault, Emma Pryde, Emma Robbins, Nick Schutzenhofer, Chloe Seibert, Joe Speier, Amy Stober, Neal Vandenbergh, and Kevin Weil."

EXPO CHICAGO Announces Program Curators for 2024 Edition

EXPO CHICAGO has announced its program curators for the 11th edition, April 11–14, 2024, returning to Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. EXPO CHICAGO’s program dedicated to large-scale sculpture, video, film, and site-specific works throughout Festival Hall, IN/SITU, will be curated by Amara Antilla, Senior Curator at Large at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) in Cincinnati. Activating interstitial areas throughout the historic Navy Pier and beyond, Antilla’s selected artists will expand upon IN/SITU’s legacy of fostering ambitious projects that typically aren't possible within the context of a fair. Rosario Güiraldes, Curator of Visual Arts at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, will curate the 2024 EXPOSURE section, which highlights solo and two-artist presentations from galleries 10 years and younger. This year’s presentation will focus on heralding emerging artists and exhibition programs, overseen by Güiraldes with counsel from the Selection Committee and exposition’s President and Director Tony Karman. The program curators work in tandem with Kate Sierzputowski, formerly EXPO CHICAGO’s Director of Programming and recently appointed Artistic Director, to realize the respective programs.