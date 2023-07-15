EXPO CHICAGO To Be Acquired by Global Art Fair Platform Frieze

By CGN Staff via PR

EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Frieze, one of the world’s leading contemporary art organizations. The acquisition enables EXPO CHICAGO to build on more than a decade of convening the international art world and Chicago’s rich cultural landscape throughout EXPO ART WEEK.

It has also been shared that Tony Karman, founding President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO, will continue to run the fair and its year-round programming with his EXPO team and with the support of Frieze. Frieze is London-based, and they have also acquired the Armory Show in New York. The two fairs are some of the longest-running in the United States.

In Thursday's New York Times, Nicole Berry, the Armory Show's executive director said of the acquisition, “It affords us in the future opportunity to collaborate, innovate and grow in ways we haven’t been able to in the past.” Berry used to work closely with Karman on EXPO CHICAGO in its early days. A few years ago the Armory Fair moved its dates from March to September, directly competing with EXPO's schedule at the time before it moved back to April following the pandemic.

The 11th edition of EXPO CHICAGO is set for April 11-14, 2024, at Navy Pier.

“Since its founding in 2012, EXPO CHICAGO has brought the world to Chicago and Chicago to the world – driving international exchange and demonstrating the incredible role the city and the region plays in contemporary art today,” said Karman. “This exposition has become a pivotal nexus of cross-regional dialogue and a testament to Chicago’s legacy as the site of the first art fair in the Americas. Embarking on this monumental partnership with Frieze, a truly global arts enterprise, allows EXPO CHICAGO, our exhibitors, and patrons to benefit from Frieze’s vision and reach, advancing our mission and strengthening our impact.”

“This is a transformational moment in Frieze’s growth, as we extend the depth and breadth of our presence in the US, the world’s leading art market.” said Simon Fox, CEO of Frieze. “We are particularly excited to add Chicago to the list of cities in which we work – a city that has been foundational to the US art market, with an ecosystem of world-class galleries and museums, artists and collectors. EXPO CHICAGO also shares our commitment to supporting our wider creative community and I look forward to working together to realize our collective aims.”

Founded by Tony Karman in 2012, EXPO CHICAGO is an international art fair deeply rooted in the cultural ecosystem of Chicago and its creative community. The exposition activates a rich network of artists, museums, curators, galleries, and collectors through investment in rigorous programming—both onsite and citywide—that shines light on Chicago’s generous and collaborative spirit while catalyzing international collaboration and global discourse. In 2023, the exposition hosted 170 leading galleries from 36 countries and 90 cities, welcoming over 32,000 attendees including over 100 curators and museum directors through the fair’s robust panels and curatorial program. The 2024 edition will build on the exposition’s decade-long commitment to convening galleries, artists, curators, and institutions from around the world and across the region.

About EXPO CHICAGO

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art features leading international galleries alongside a leading platform for contemporary art and cultural programming. Hosted within historic Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, EXPO CHICAGO presents a diverse and inventive program, including /Dialogues (presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) and Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, unrivaled talks programs for both public and VIP audiences; IN/SITU, dynamic on-site installations highlighting large-scale sculpture, film, and site-specific work; and major public art initiatives, including IN/SITU Outside, public art installed throughout Chicago Park District locations, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, a curated selection of international artists throughout the city’s digital billboard network. The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI); the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition’s global reach; and the Director’s Summit, which convenes emerging museum leaders in a series of conversations addressing the future of museum leadership and institutional reinvention. Under the leadership of President and Director Tony Karman, EXPO CHICAGO draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while highlighting the region’s contemporary arts community and inspiring its collector base. For more information on EXPO CHICAGO, visit expochicago.com.

About Frieze

Frieze is the world’s leading platform for modern and contemporary art. Frieze comprises three magazines – frieze, Frieze Masters Magazine and Frieze Week – and five international art fairs – Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze Seoul. In October 2021, Frieze launched No.9 Cork Street, a hub for visiting international galleries in the heart of Mayfair, London. Frieze is part of the IMG network.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sport and entertainment company.