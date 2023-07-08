MoCP Honors Art World Leaders and Raises $275K

Attendees at DARKROOM 2023. Photograph by Julie Lucas.

By CGN Staff via PR

The Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP) raised over $275,000 between ticket sales, sponsorships, donations, and sale of auction items at their annual benefit this past June. The party, taking place at the start of summer, was an occasion to come together to honor local art world leaders and supporters while socializing in the name of a good cause.



This year MoCP had over 300 people in attendance. At the event they honored Bob Thall, Silver Camera Awardee, who was in conversation with Cecil McDonald, Jr. during the VIP Hour along with recognizing veteran art dealer Catherine Edelman as this year's DARKROOM Awardee.

Natasha Egan, Catherine Edelman, Bob Thall, and Karen Irvine. Photographs by Julie Lucas.





MoCP shared, "We want to extend our deepest gratitude to this year's co-chairs: Deborah Lovely and Genia Yovankin along with the entire Benefit Committee for their dedication and leadership.



We also want to say thank you to each of our generous sponsors for this year's DARKROOM. A special thanks to our Platinum and Gold sponsors: Susan and Bob Wislow and Parkside Realty, Leah Missbach Day, Gage Hospitality Group, Mary Frances Budig and John Hass, Beth Kohl and Gary Feinerman, Silvia and Jay Krehbiel and Hindman Auctions, Related Midwest, Seaberg Picture Framing, and Wight & Company."



The full list of sponsors are found on DARKROOM's website. Event proceeds support MoCP exhibitions, education, and community engagement programs.



You can continue to support MoCP throughout the year by clicking on this link.