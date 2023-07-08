Previews

New Exhibitions July 7 & 8

Bless You!

Opening: Friday, July 7, 5:30 – 8 pm

The Art Center Highland Park

 

 

Culture Flow – The OCEAN BETWEEN VI, an International art symposium

Opening: Friday, July 7, 5 – 9 pm

Oliva Gallery

 

 

Bop! Adventures in Collage

Opening: Friday, July 7, 5 – 9 pm

T.F. Projects and The Dime

 

 

2CHOEY: Sorry I can't talk right now

Opening: Saturday, July 8, 12 – 5 pm

Vertical Gallery

 

 

Closing Artist Talk: Dario Robleto on “The Heart’s Knowledge"

Saturday, July 8, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Block Museum of Art

 

 

2023 Vicinity: Opening Reception

Opening: Saturday, July 8, 5 – 7 pm

Perspective Photo Gallery

 

 

