CGN Art World Recap: 8/30/23

Andrew Rafacz Gallery Closes Temporarily Due to Truck Through Window

Shared via Facebook this week:

"Five planets were retrograde: Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune and Pluto. The cosmic turbulence of late summer was too much to contain the apocalyptic power of Roxanne Jackson’s ceramic sculptures.

On Sunday morning, August 27th at 2:44 am in Chicago, a black pick-up truck made a shocking sharp left turn into the gallery’s front window, smashing ceramic vessels, cakes and cockatoos to smithereens. The driver was soon a shadowy figure, fleeing the accident and disappearing into the humid night, leaving behind an uncanny crime scene of ceramic shards and rubble.

An active investigation is ongoing. As a result, we are sad to report that our current exhibitions are now closed, and we are temporarily suspending our programming as we rebuild and regroup. We are determined, however, to prevail from this strange and unsettling setback. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or inquiries during this time."

SAIC Students Win AIA Chicago’s Award in Architecture

SAIC architecture graduate students Rui Wang and Ziqi Huang were awarded the American Institute of Architect Chicago Foundation’s Student Awards in Architecture. The AIA Chicago Foundation supports Chicago’s architectural community through scholarships, awards, and grants. Every year they hold a juried competition of student projects from universities in the Chicagoland area to recognize the innovative young talent working in this city.

Woman Made Gallery Starts Online Teaching Social

WMG shared "We're starting a new series on our socials where we teach you about different women artists, art HERstory, and fun art techniques. If you have any ideas for future posts, shoot us a DM! Anyways, swipe to learn more about the pioneer of abstract art, Hilma Af Klint.

#TeachingTuesday