EXPO CHICAGO Announces Chicago Exhibition Weekend 2023

 

Join EXPO CHICAGO and Gertie in celebrating the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend (CXW) this September 29–October 1. The weekend will bring together over 50 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces to present exhibitions that encourage everyone from seasoned collectors to those new to engaging with Chicago’s visual arts scene to explore unique programs, extended hours, and more. The weekend emphasizes Chicago’s multitude of non-conventional exhibition spaces as well as the geographic range spanning neighborhoods from Streeterville to West Town, Englewood, and Irving Park to encourage participants to explore the full breadth of the city’s creativity. CXW will also welcome the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators through community dinners, programming, and a closing celebration that aims to cultivate the relationships needed for the city’s arts scene to continue to thrive. 

Over 50 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are aligning to present a weekend of exhibition openings, activations, and events this fall, showcasing art throughout Chicago’s many neighborhoods for the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend. The landmark weekend (September 29 to October 1, 2023) is co-presented by EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, and Chicago-based cultural agency Gertie. 

“EXPO CHICAGO is not just one week of the year, our program is year-round. This weekend of activations is a brand new part of that, exemplifying our mission to spark meaningful opportunities for lasting connections with art and showcase Chicago as a national and global center for the arts and culture,” said Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “One of the most important ways to create meaningful impact for our city is to convene and celebrate the artists, galleries, and cultural leaders living and working in Chicago today." 

“In Chicago we have a super vital and exciting ecosystem of art galleries, organizations, and institutions that sustain and foster both emerging and established artists,” said Abby Pucker, Founder of Gertie and sister nonprofit Art in Common. “Through Chicago Exhibition Weekend, we are welcoming the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators across the city to build generative relationships that allow the visual arts scene to continue to thrive.” 

 

Museum of Contemporary Art, Gary Simmons, Photos by Ricardo Adame

Chicago Exhibition Weekend events include:

Friday, September 29: An opening night dinner will launch the weekend from 7 – 10pm CT at 1229 W. Concord Pl. Open to the public via ticket, this event will bring together people from across the arts, business, and civic sectors. Tickets are available here. > Purchase Tickets

Saturday, September 30: Citywide exhibition openings, a full map of participating galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are available here. Participants can register here to pick up a free map of Chicago Exhibition Weekend, and receive stamps at each location they visit. Participants with more than two stamps will gain entry to the weekend’s closing dance party at a secret location (to be unveiled on the day). > Claim Your Map

Sunday, October 1: Citywide exhibition openings continue, concluded by a closing dance party, accessible to all who receive stamps at two or more Chicago Exhibition Weekend participating locations. > Learn More

 

The list of participating galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces across the city includes: 

062 x TUSK, 3205 W Armitage Ave 

21c Museum Hotel Chicago, 55 E Ontario St 

Ackerman Clarke, 2544 W Fullerton Ave 

Addington Gallery, 704 N Wells St 

AMFM, 2233 S. Throop St 

Andrew Rafacz, 1749 W Chicago Ave 

Anthony Gallery, 1360 W Lake St 

Apparatus Projects, 1500 S Western Ave 

Arte Haus, 3759 W Diversey Ave 

The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E Ontario St 

Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan Ave 

Arts of Life Circle Contemporary, 2010 W Carroll Ave 

Bert Green Fine Art, 8 S Michigan Ave 

Blanc Gallery, 4445 S Martin Luther King Dr 

Buddy, 78 E Washington St 

Chicago Architecture Biennial, 78 E Washington St 

Co-Prosperity Sphere, 3219-21 S Morgan St 

Comfort Station, 2579 N Milwaukee Ave 

Corbett vs Dempsey, 2156 W Fulton St 

Court Theatre, 5535 S Ellis Ave 

DePaul Art Museum, 935 Fullerton Ave 

Devening Projects, 3039 W Carroll Ave 

Document, 1709 W Chicago Ave 

DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Pl 

ENGAGE, 864 N Ashland Ave 

Englewood Arts Collective (Greater Englewood area) 

GOLA, 3147 S Morgan St 

Gallery VICTOR, 300 W Superior St 

Goldfinch, 319 N Albany Ave 

Goodweather, 1524 S Western Ave 

Gruen Galleries, 226 W Superior St 

Ingress Gallery at Soho House, 113-125 N Green Street 

Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S Cornell Ave 

Jean Albano Gallery, 215 W Superior St 

Johalla Projects, 1821 W Hubbard St 

Julius Caesar, 3311 W Carroll Ave 

Kavi Gupta, 835 W Washington Blvd

LVL3, 1542 N Milwaukee Ave

M. LeBlanc, 3514 W Fullerton Ave

Mariane Ibrahim, 437 N Paulina St

Mickey, 1635 W Grand Ave

Monique Meloche Gallery, 451 N Paulina St

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E Chicago Ave 

Prairie, 2055 W Cermak Rd 

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, 1711 W Chicago Ave 

GRAY, 2044 W Carroll Ave

Rosenthal Fine Art, 210 W Superior St 

Rupture, 3147 S Morgan St 

RUSCHMAN and RUSCHWOMAN, 4148 N Elston Ave and 2100 S Marshall Blvd 

Carrie Secrist Gallery, 1732 W Hubbard St #1A

Soccer Club Club, 2923 N Cicero Ave

South Side Community Art Center, 3831 S Michigan Ave 

Stoodio, 600 W Van Buren St

Tala, 1644 W Chicago Ave

Very Serious Gallery, 673 N Milwaukee Ave 

Volume, 1709 W Chicago Ave

W.Gallery, 600 W Van Buren St

Western Exhibitions, 1709 W Chicago Ave 

The Smart Museum, 5550 S Greenwood Ave 

Weatherproof, 3336 W Lawrence Ave Ste 303 

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, 325 W Huron St 

 

No Martins Talk about Carolina, 2023 Acrylic on canvas Courtesy of Mariane Ibrahim

About EXPO CHICAGO 

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art features leading international galleries alongside a leading platform for contemporary art and cultural programming. Hosted within historic Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, EXPO CHICAGO presents a diverse and inventive program, including /Dialogues (presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) and Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, unrivaled talks programs for both public and VIP audiences; IN/SITU, dynamic on-site installations highlighting large-scale sculpture, film, and site-specific work; and major public art initiatives, including IN/SITU Outside, public art installed throughout Chicago Park District locations, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, a curated selection of international artists throughout the city’s digital billboard network. The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI); the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition’s global reach; and the Director’s Summit, which convenes emerging museum leaders in a series of conversations addressing the future of museum leadership and institutional reinvention. Under the leadership of President and Director Tony Karman, EXPO CHICAGO draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while highlighting the region’s contemporary arts community and inspiring its collector base. For more information on EXPO CHICAGO, visit expochicago.com. 

 

About Gertie 

Made by and for Chicago's vibrant arts and culture community, Gertie is a cultural agency aimed to help people discover, experience and connect with Chicago's art community. Gertie’s mission is to build bridges between the creative and business communities to help Chicago’s creative economy thrive. 

 

About Chicago Exhibition Weekend 

The inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend (CXW) will celebrate visual arts organizations across the city September 29–October 1. The weekend will bring together over 50 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces to present exhibitions that encourage everyone from seasoned collectors to those new to engaging with Chicago’s visual arts scene to explore unique programs, extended hours and more. CXW will also welcome the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators through community dinners, programming, and a closing celebration that aims to cultivate the relationships needed for the city’s arts scene to continue to thrive. 

 

 

