EXPO CHICAGO Announces Chicago Exhibition Weekend 2023

Via PR

Join EXPO CHICAGO and Gertie in celebrating the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend (CXW) this September 29–October 1. The weekend will bring together over 50 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces to present exhibitions that encourage everyone from seasoned collectors to those new to engaging with Chicago’s visual arts scene to explore unique programs, extended hours, and more. The weekend emphasizes Chicago’s multitude of non-conventional exhibition spaces as well as the geographic range spanning neighborhoods from Streeterville to West Town, Englewood, and Irving Park to encourage participants to explore the full breadth of the city’s creativity. CXW will also welcome the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators through community dinners, programming, and a closing celebration that aims to cultivate the relationships needed for the city’s arts scene to continue to thrive.

Over 50 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are aligning to present a weekend of exhibition openings, activations, and events this fall, showcasing art throughout Chicago’s many neighborhoods for the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend. The landmark weekend (September 29 to October 1, 2023) is co-presented by EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, and Chicago-based cultural agency Gertie.

“EXPO CHICAGO is not just one week of the year, our program is year-round. This weekend of activations is a brand new part of that, exemplifying our mission to spark meaningful opportunities for lasting connections with art and showcase Chicago as a national and global center for the arts and culture,” said Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO. “One of the most important ways to create meaningful impact for our city is to convene and celebrate the artists, galleries, and cultural leaders living and working in Chicago today."

“In Chicago we have a super vital and exciting ecosystem of art galleries, organizations, and institutions that sustain and foster both emerging and established artists,” said Abby Pucker, Founder of Gertie and sister nonprofit Art in Common. “Through Chicago Exhibition Weekend, we are welcoming the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators across the city to build generative relationships that allow the visual arts scene to continue to thrive.”

Museum of Contemporary Art, Gary Simmons, Photos by Ricardo Adame

Chicago Exhibition Weekend events include:

● Friday, September 29: An opening night dinner will launch the weekend from 7 – 10pm CT at 1229 W. Concord Pl. Open to the public via ticket, this event will bring together people from across the arts, business, and civic sectors. Tickets are available here. > Purchase Tickets

● Saturday, September 30: Citywide exhibition openings, a full map of participating galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces are available here. Participants can register here to pick up a free map of Chicago Exhibition Weekend, and receive stamps at each location they visit. Participants with more than two stamps will gain entry to the weekend’s closing dance party at a secret location (to be unveiled on the day). > Claim Your Map

● Sunday, October 1: Citywide exhibition openings continue, concluded by a closing dance party, accessible to all who receive stamps at two or more Chicago Exhibition Weekend participating locations. > Learn More

The list of participating galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces across the city includes:

062 x TUSK, 3205 W Armitage Ave

21c Museum Hotel Chicago, 55 E Ontario St

Ackerman Clarke, 2544 W Fullerton Ave

Addington Gallery, 704 N Wells St

AMFM, 2233 S. Throop St

Andrew Rafacz, 1749 W Chicago Ave

Anthony Gallery, 1360 W Lake St

Apparatus Projects, 1500 S Western Ave

Arte Haus, 3759 W Diversey Ave

The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E Ontario St

Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan Ave

Arts of Life Circle Contemporary, 2010 W Carroll Ave

Bert Green Fine Art, 8 S Michigan Ave

Blanc Gallery, 4445 S Martin Luther King Dr

Buddy, 78 E Washington St

Chicago Architecture Biennial, 78 E Washington St

Co-Prosperity Sphere, 3219-21 S Morgan St

Comfort Station, 2579 N Milwaukee Ave

Corbett vs Dempsey, 2156 W Fulton St

Court Theatre, 5535 S Ellis Ave

DePaul Art Museum, 935 Fullerton Ave

Devening Projects, 3039 W Carroll Ave

Document, 1709 W Chicago Ave

DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Pl

ENGAGE, 864 N Ashland Ave

Englewood Arts Collective (Greater Englewood area)

GOLA, 3147 S Morgan St

Gallery VICTOR, 300 W Superior St

Goldfinch, 319 N Albany Ave

Goodweather, 1524 S Western Ave

Gruen Galleries, 226 W Superior St

Ingress Gallery at Soho House, 113-125 N Green Street

Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S Cornell Ave

Jean Albano Gallery, 215 W Superior St

Johalla Projects, 1821 W Hubbard St

Julius Caesar, 3311 W Carroll Ave

Kavi Gupta, 835 W Washington Blvd

LVL3, 1542 N Milwaukee Ave

M. LeBlanc, 3514 W Fullerton Ave

Mariane Ibrahim, 437 N Paulina St

Mickey, 1635 W Grand Ave

Monique Meloche Gallery, 451 N Paulina St

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E Chicago Ave

Prairie, 2055 W Cermak Rd

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, 1711 W Chicago Ave

GRAY, 2044 W Carroll Ave

Rosenthal Fine Art, 210 W Superior St

Rupture, 3147 S Morgan St

RUSCHMAN and RUSCHWOMAN, 4148 N Elston Ave and 2100 S Marshall Blvd

Carrie Secrist Gallery, 1732 W Hubbard St #1A

Soccer Club Club, 2923 N Cicero Ave

South Side Community Art Center, 3831 S Michigan Ave

Stoodio, 600 W Van Buren St

Tala, 1644 W Chicago Ave

Very Serious Gallery, 673 N Milwaukee Ave

Volume, 1709 W Chicago Ave

W.Gallery, 600 W Van Buren St

Western Exhibitions, 1709 W Chicago Ave

The Smart Museum, 5550 S Greenwood Ave

Weatherproof, 3336 W Lawrence Ave Ste 303

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, 325 W Huron St

No Martins Talk about Carolina, 2023 Acrylic on canvas Courtesy of Mariane Ibrahim

About EXPO CHICAGO

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art features leading international galleries alongside a leading platform for contemporary art and cultural programming. Hosted within historic Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, EXPO CHICAGO presents a diverse and inventive program, including /Dialogues (presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) and Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, unrivaled talks programs for both public and VIP audiences; IN/SITU, dynamic on-site installations highlighting large-scale sculpture, film, and site-specific work; and major public art initiatives, including IN/SITU Outside, public art installed throughout Chicago Park District locations, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, a curated selection of international artists throughout the city’s digital billboard network. The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI); the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition’s global reach; and the Director’s Summit, which convenes emerging museum leaders in a series of conversations addressing the future of museum leadership and institutional reinvention. Under the leadership of President and Director Tony Karman, EXPO CHICAGO draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while highlighting the region’s contemporary arts community and inspiring its collector base. For more information on EXPO CHICAGO, visit expochicago.com.

About Gertie

Made by and for Chicago's vibrant arts and culture community, Gertie is a cultural agency aimed to help people discover, experience and connect with Chicago's art community. Gertie’s mission is to build bridges between the creative and business communities to help Chicago’s creative economy thrive.

About Chicago Exhibition Weekend

The inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend (CXW) will celebrate visual arts organizations across the city September 29–October 1. The weekend will bring together over 50 galleries, institutions, and artist-run spaces to present exhibitions that encourage everyone from seasoned collectors to those new to engaging with Chicago’s visual arts scene to explore unique programs, extended hours and more. CXW will also welcome the city’s next generation of talented business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to engage with gallerists, artists, and curators through community dinners, programming, and a closing celebration that aims to cultivate the relationships needed for the city’s arts scene to continue to thrive.