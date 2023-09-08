What We're Reading: 8/29/23

Barbara Rossi, 1973. Photo: Mary Baber/Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Barbara Rossi (1940–2023)

Barbara Rossi, a former Catholic nun whose passion for painting led her to join the amorphous, irreverent group of artists who rose to prominence in the late 1960s and ’70s as the Chicago Imagists, has died at eighty-three.

Via Art Forum

Folk art across Chicago offers glimpse into pure creativity

If you ask someone where to go to see art in Chicago, they will likely direct you to the Art Institute, or perhaps to the Daley Plaza Picasso and its nearby cousin, Alexander Calder’s Flamingo in Federal Plaza.

But to the junkyard at 30th Street and Kedzie? Probably not, even though this extravaganza of hand-painted advertising is one of the city’s most glorious examples of public art. To the thousands of stone carvings that line the Lake Michigan shore? Only a bit less unlikely, despite being the city’s most massive repository of outdoor sculpture.

Via Chicago Sun Times

The Trump Mug Shot Memes Are Here

The world was waiting with bated breath for the release of Donald Trump’s mug shot after he was arrested at Fulton County Jail for felony charges over alleged attempts to overthrow the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia. The long-anticipated photo graced the internet Thursday night, August 24, setting both conservative and liberal spheres ablaze with immediate merchandising opportunities, strong emotions, and confirmation of the general un-seriousness of American politics by the way of memes — so let us ring in this historic moment with a curation of the finest.

Via Hyperallergic