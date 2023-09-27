What We're Reading: 9/20/23

JNL Graphic Design studio visit, Chicago, 2015. © Iker Gil.



JNL Graphic Design: Celebrating a Studio that Sculpted the Visual and Cultural Landscape of Chicago and Beyond

As JNL Graphic Design closes its doors, we want to celebrate the remarkable contributions by Jason and Leslie with the voices of many who admire their work as clients, collaborators, and friends.

Via Mas Context

Just a few of the contributors:

Warrant issued to seize an allegedly stolen Schiele drawing at the Art Institute

New York authorities have issued a warrant to seize a watercolor and pencil drawing by Austrian expressionist Egon Schiele from the Art Institute of Chicago. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office issued a series of warrants last week seeking to seize three artworks created by Schiele that it believes to be stolen.

Via Crain's

A Court Has Ordered an Artist to Repay a Danish Museum $72,000 for Submitting Two Empty Frames for a Commission

A Copenhagen court has ordered a Danish artist to repay the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art nearly $72,000 after he delivered two empty frames in lieu of a commissioned artwork in 2021, claiming that the frames were a new conceptual piece, provocatively titled Take the Money and Run.

The museum had loaned the artist, Jens Haaning, 534,000 krone ($84,000) to recreate a 2007 sculpture, in the form of banknotes, titled An Average Danish Annual Income, which represented the salary using krone bills affixed to a canvas. A 2010 version used euros to represent a typical Austrian income.

Via Artnet

Stolen Van Gogh Painting Is Returned in Ikea Bag

A Vincent van Gogh painting stolen from a Dutch museum in March 2020 was returned on Monday by a tipster, who delivered it encased in Bubble Wrap and tucked in an Ikea bag to the home of a private Dutch art crimes detective.

Via NYT