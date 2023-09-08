What We're Reading: 9/5/23

The Randolph Street Market: Celebrating 20 Years

Asked to describe her creation, Chicago entrepreneur Sally Schwartz put it this way: the Randolph Street Market is “a unique fancy antiques and vintage market with emphasis on vintage fashion, decorative arts, and arts of all kinds,” she said. But there’s more, and this is key. “It is a city market, for a demographic that is urban, richer, and younger.”

Via Maine Antiques Digest

The Week in Art: The British Museum in crisis—an in-depth look

In the first episode of this new season of The Week in Art, we talk to Martin Bailey, The Art Newspaper’s London correspondent, about the thefts scandal at the British Museum and its implications for the museum in the future.

Via the Art Newspaper

Dale Chihuly at the Boathouse, his Seattle studio. Photo ©Chihuly Studio.



Step Inside Artist Dale Chihuly’s Stunning Seattle Studio, Filled With an Epic Antiques Collection and His Otherworldly Glass Forms

You may think you know all there is to know about Dale Chihuly, master of glass, whose delicate handblown creations take the medium to the realm of fine art.

But stepping inside the Boathouse, the former Seattle boatbuilding workshop on Lake Union that has served as the headquarters of his artistic production since 1989, reveals a museum-like space that celebrates not only Chihuly’s curvaceous, colorful glass forms, but the artist’s many decades of collecting both art and antiques.

Via Artnet