Calls for Art: January 17

Brushwood Center Call for Art

Vigilance: Learning from the Legacies of BIPOC Environmental Leaders

Submission Deadline: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Exhibition Dates: Sunday, March 3 – Sunday, May 5, 2024

Opening Reception: Sunday, March 3, 2024

Brushwood Center and Insight Advocacy are excited to announce a call for art for our upcoming exhibition, "Vigilance: Learning from the Legacies of BIPOC Environmental Leaders”. Inspired by a quote from Mother Hazel Johnson, this exhibition will celebrate the invaluable contributions of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color individuals to the fields of environmental justice and community activism. This show aims to share the valuable insights from past leaders, and inspire our next generation to join the work for a cleaner, safer, more equitable environment for all.

​

We invite artists of all levels and ages to explore and express the rich tapestry of achievements, innovations, and breakthroughs made by BIPOC individuals in the fight for environmental justice.

LEARN MORE AND SUBMIT

Dragonfly Gallery Call for Artists: Black Lives Matter Exhibition

Call for artwork! Dragonfly Gallery has an Open Call for Artwork for the next upcoming exhibition. Accepting all mediums and no limit to size. We encourage new and emerging artists to apply.

Black Lives Matter Exhibition is a group of artwork that addresses the struggle and the injustice experienced by all minorities. For centuries art has had the power to change the world. Not only can it reflect the world we live in but also inspire and move us to change the world. The artwork also celebrates identity and culture.

Submission deadline: Feb. 5th at midnight

Exhibition Dates: Saturday, Feb. 17th 2024 through March 17th 2024

Opening Reception: Saturday, Feb. 17th from 6pm-9pm

Submit here

Filter Photo: Calls for Art and Exhibition Proposals



• Call for Art: Filter Photo is pleased to announce Context 2024, our tenth annual spring open call for photography-based work. This year's exhibition will be juried by Sarah Kennel, the Aaron Siskind Curator of Photography and Director of the Raysor Center at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.



All types of photographic work will be considered for this annual survey exhibition of contemporary photography. This open theme allows for the widest understanding of current photography practices.



Context 2024 will open on March 22nd and will remain open through April 27th. A juror’s choice award and an honorable mention will be awarded. The juror’s choice award includes a $500 cash prize.

Deadline: January 20th, 2024



Prospectus



• Call for Exhibition Proposals:



Filter Photo is pleased to announce our annual Open Call for Exhibition Proposals. We welcome photography proposals of all types, whether traditional or experimental or coming from an emerging curator or a veteran artist. Filter Photo hopes to attract a broad range of proposals that reflect the creative diversity of the contemporary photography community. Selected proposals will be offered an exhibition slot at Filter Space sometime during 2024 – 2025.



As Filter Photo is dedicated to serving and supporting the contemporary photography community, all exhibition proposals should relate to photography, photographic materials, or lens-based artwork. This definition is purposefully open-ended; moving-image work, installations, and performances related to photography may all be included in proposals. Artists, curators, and collectives are all welcome to submit proposals. For example, a single artist could submit a proposal for a solo show, or a collective could submit a proposal for a large group show.

Deadline: February 2nd, 2024

Prospectus