Calls for Art: January 28

• Chicago Sculpture International: Two Requests for Proposals

• Chicago Sculpture International, in collaboration with the Chicago Park District and parks in the Chicagoland area, is inviting artists to submit proposals for the 2024-2026 Sculpture in the Parks exhibition season.

Works must be large-scale and suitable for outdoors. They will be installed on hardscape or softscape (grass), so artists must be prepared for either type of installation. Only select sites have concrete pads; all other sites are softscape. Sculptures will be on view for two years, from October 2024 to October 2026 (exact dates to be determined). Each sculpture will receive a stipend of $3,000.

Application Deadline: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 11:59 PM CST

Click here to download the RFP and application

• Unfavorable Conditions

Unfavorable Conditions prompts reflection on the human ability to navigate storms, both internal and external, and emerge on the other side transformed.

This exhibit examines the resilience inherent in the human spirit, encouraging a collective acknowledgment of the strength that arises when faced with life's challenges.

2D and 3D work accepted - Sculptural work encouraged

Open interpretations of the exhibit theme are welcomed.

Entry Deadline: February 2nd, 2024

Click here to apply

• Parlor and Ramp: Black History Month Showcase

Apply Here

Open Call for Artwork In celebration of Black History Month, Parlour and Ramp is putting on a showcase of Black Chicagoland

Artists! Deadline is February 1st

Deadline for all submissions is February 1, 2024. Notification of entry will be emailed the following weekend and artwork will need to be in the space no later than February 5th.



Show opens on Friday, February 9th and runs until Friday, February 23. There will be an opening and a closing reception, both from 7pm-10pm.

Each Artist may submit up to four works for consideration. Any and all kind of artwork will be considered. Images must be under 10MB.

There is no fee to apply for this show! Reach out to parlourandramp@gmail.com with any questions.

• ARC Gallery Call for Entries: DOOMSCAPES AND THE DIGITAL BEYOND

Application Deadline: March 3, 2024

How does art, a technology with origins that stretch back to the dawn of symbolic human thought, negotiate a landscape beset by polycrisis (climate disruption, ocean acidification, pollution, natural habitat destruction, etc.)? How do artists find meaning in a culture where visuality is increasingly defined by the pixilated glow of a pulsing screen. A thoroughly digitized, interfaced, networked, and algorithmic society in which machines learn, intelligence is artificial, minds are extended, reality is virtual, and the future imagined as posthuman.

As the author, Erik Davis, puts it in his revelatory and prescient book, Techgnosis, “We live on the brink in a time of accelerating noise and fury, of newly minted nightmares and invisible architectures of luminous code that just might help save the day. The sense of an ending ruptures the false complacency of the everyday, and allows us to glimpse our global turbulence, if only for a blink of an eye, under the implacable sign of the absolute.”

We invite artists of all backgrounds, age groups, generations, and stages of their career, working in all mediums, to submit work that explores the challenges to image, object, and meaning making in the context of die-offs, biodiversity loss, dead zones, extinction and the wild proliferation and unmitigated advancements in computational technologies.