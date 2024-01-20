Calls for Artists: January 11, 2024

Call for Artists: 2024 Annual Juried Exhibition at Blue Moon Gallery

“It’s For the Birds”

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: February 25, 2024 (midnight)

The Call-for-Artists for “It’s For the Birds” is NOW OPEN.

Opening Reception: March 23, 2024 — 6-9pm

On View March 23-April 14

Made In Chicago, The Gallery of Contemporary Mosaics

Made in Chicago 2024

​March 14th, 2024 - May 11th, 2024

"Made In Chicago" – an exhibition featuring and including, emerging and under-represented artists working in all media (drawing, painting, sculpture, fiber, mixed media. mosaic, photography, digital, etc).

Artists are encouraged to submit up to 3 original artworks for this exclusive, juried exhibition. The show will run March 14th - May 11th, 2024.

Bridgeport Art Center 12th Annual Art Competition

APPLY: JANUARY 22, 2024

DEADLINE: MARCH 27, 2024

May 17th – July 5th, 2024

Awards Ceremony: May 17th, 2024, 7-10pm

Save the date! Our 12th Annual Juried Art Competition and Exhibition will take place in our 4th Floor Art Gallery from May 17 – July 5, 2024. Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, January 22, 2023. Cash prizes will be awarded by distinguished jurors Candace Hunter and Yvette Kaiser-Smith.

The Bridgeport Art Competition is open to artists 18 years of age and older, at all stages in their careers, and who are living or working within 150 miles of the City of Chicago. Work must have been completed within 2021-2024. This juried competition accepts a comprehensive array of art media and styles. Not eligible: functional pottery, jewelry, clothing, accessories, furniture, other primarily functional art, or time-art such as video, sound, or film.

Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery at Moraine Valley Community College

Application Deadline: Jan. 14, 2024

The Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery at Moraine Valley Community College is seeking art exhibitions for the 2024-2025 season. We accept applications for solo and group exhibitions of no more than three artists.

Send proposals and questions to:

Jackie Lewis, Art Gallery Coordinator

artgallery@morainevalley.edu

(708) 608-4231

Chicago Fine Art Salon: LOVE

Artists are encouraged to submit pieces that evoke emotion, challenge perceptions, and ignite dialogue. Whether through paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media, or other forms of visual expression, let your art narrate the powerful stories of love.

Submission Deadline: January 17th, 2024

Exhibition Opening: February 2nd, 2024 at WTCC, 1819 W. Chicago Ave. 60622

