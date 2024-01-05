Calls for Artists to Start the New Year

Here are a few calls for art to start a new year! We will post more as we have them. If you have one to share please email CGN.

– CGN

Jackson Junge: NO COLOR

Are there any artists with time off this week for the holidays but nothing to do? Create a piece to apply for NO COLOR!:

Jackson Junge Gallery is immediately seeking artists' submissions for their upcoming spring exhibition NO COLOR.

Artists are encouraged to submit artwork that explores the endless creativity art can still present with little to no color.

This exhibition has a broad theme with the intent to exhibit an amalgamation of media and interpretations and to encourage creativity towards a subject that is often considered basic.

Submissions for the exhibition are free and the deadline to submit is Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The exhibition will be on view March 1 – April 7, 2024, with an artist reception on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 6-10pm.

SUBMIT HERE

ARC Gallery

Call for Entries: DOOMSCAPES AND THE DIGITAL BEYOND

Curator: Curtis Anthony Bozif

Application Deadline: March 3, 2024

Image by Curtis Anthony Bozif

Woman Made Gallery

Looking for a show to submit to this 2024? WMG's 25th International Open #CallForArt is still open until the end of the week, get your submissions in by Saturday, January 6th! This is a fabulous opportunity to get your work in front of our amazing juror's eyes, Priscilla Otani! She looks forward to reviewing your submissions