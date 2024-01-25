CGN Art World Recap: 1/19/24

Heidi Parkes

Milwaukee Hotel Announces New Artist in Residence

The AAA Four Diamond Pfister Hotel, owned and managed by Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, announced Heidi Parkes as its 15th Artist in Residence. Parkes, a Milwaukee-based fiber artist specializing in quilting, begins her residency in The Pfister Hotel’s lobby-level artist studio this month, and succeeds the previous Artist in Residence, and visual artist, storyteller, and photographer, Nicole Acosta.

The public is invited to join The Pfister in welcoming Parkes during Gallery Night MKE on January 19, 2024. Her artwork will be on display in The Pfister Hotel’s Artist in Residence studio where she will be available to talk about her art, her creative process, and her vision for the Artist in Residence program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heidi as The Pfister’s 15th Artist in Residence,” said Brandon Drusch, managing director of The Pfister Hotel. “This is an exciting milestone for this internationally recognized program that has made an impact on the local arts community as well as everyone who has visited The Pfister in the past 15 years. Heidi and her art form of quilting closely align with what The Pfister Hotel is known for – history and tradition. Guests and locals alike will be able to witness her quilted works come together right before their eyes while gaining a better understanding of Heidi’s work.”

2024 guest curators Amara Antilla and Rosario Güiraldes, and moderator Jadine Collingwood

EXPO CHICAGO To Host Curatorial Conversation Jan 27

Join us for a Curatorial Conversation surrounding the upcoming edition of EXPO CHICAGO. Featuring 2024 guest curators Amara Antilla and Rosario Güiraldes, moderated by Jadine Collingwood

January 27, 2024 | 4:00 – 6:00pm

Conversation | 4:00pm

Cocktail Hour | 5:00pm



Chicago Athletic Association

Stagg Court (4th Floor)

12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603

Golden Triangle Owners are Selling Their Private Collection

Owners Doug Van Tress and Chauwarin Tuntisak have been sourcing antiques globally for over 30 years. Best known for furniture, The Golden Triangle has always shown art as well, including paintings, photographs, prints and sculptures. The owners’ private home in The Gold Coast (which they sold in September of 2023) shared the same global aesthetic -a curated mix of East and West, ancient and modern.

The photos that follow are from the town house they began to renovate in 2005. As they prepare for a new project in West Town, they’re offering wall art from their private collection now at The Golden Triangle. Shop online or in-person for unique paintings, engravings, photographs and more!