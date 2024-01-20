Millennium Park Turns 20 This Year

Terry Evans, 2004 Opening of Millennium Park

CHICAGO—On January 9, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the 2024 dates for some of the City of Chicago’s favorite summertime traditions.

This year marks the milestone 20th anniversary of Millennium Park — the #1 attraction in the Midwest and among the top 10 most-visited sites in the United States. All season long, the Park will be bustling with free cultural events including a special Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration (July 18–21). Scheduled to take place almost exactly 20 years since the Park’s official opening on July 16, 2004, this four-day celebration will include activities for families and youth, workouts, new public art, dance performances, and concerts featuring headliners to be announced — presented by DCASE with the Grant Park Music Festival and others. Details will be shared in the coming months.

“Forever free and open for Chicagoans and visitors alike, Millennium Park is where we showcase the best of our city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, as well as artistry from around the world,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “From Crown Fountain to the iconic Cloud Gate, you’ll find the faces and the Soul of Chicago reflected there — in the Park’s peerless art, architecture, and cultural events. I look forward to celebrating #SummertimeChi, both downtown and in diverse communities across our great city.”

“Millennium Park offers a diverse lineup of music, movies, and more — at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and across the Park,” said DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey. “From festivals celebrating the music born in Chicago to classical, pop, and rock concerts; and from electrifying dance performances to workouts on the Great Lawn, there’s something for just about everyone this summer. Best of all, it’s always free. DCASE is proud to support creatives and expand access to the arts throughout Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods.”

The Millennium Park Residency Program returns in 2024 — made possible by the generous support of the Millennium Park Foundation and Pritzker Foundation — providing five more cultural organizations (to be announced) the resources and platform to showcase their work on the Park’s global stage. Additionally, Millennium Park’s robust 20th anniversary summer season of free programming will include the Summer Film Series, the Summer Music Series, and Summer Workouts.

2024 also welcomes the return of the City’s iconic annual music festivals and special events including the Chicago Gospel Music Festival (June 1), Chicago Blues Festival (June 6–9), and Chicago Jazz Festival (August 29–September 1) at Millennium Park and citywide. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of House Music, a genre born in Chicago, the Chicago House Music Festival takes place June 2 in Millennium Park. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the annual Chicago Air and Water Show (August 10–11), awing locals and tourists alike one weekend earlier due to the Democratic National Convention. Taste of Chicagowill once again showcase the city’s diverse culinary offerings alongside free concerts and family programming in Grant Park (September 6–8) in addition to three Taste neighborhood events throughout the summer.

Following are DCASE-produced spring and summer festival and event dates; information is subject to change.

Additionally, the Grant Park Music Festival (presented by the Grant Park Orchestral Association with support from the Chicago Park District and DCASE) takes place Wednesdays, Fridays and most Saturdays, June 12–August 17 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. Details at GPMF.org.