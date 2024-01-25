New Exhibitions Open January 20
Mine, Yours, Ours: Kitchen & Familial Stories
Opening: Saturday, January 20, 4 – 7 pm
Woman Made Gallery
Leonardo's Wall: Work by George Zaremba
Opening: Saturday, January 20, 6 – 10 pm
Agitator Artist Collective
Exhibition begins January 20
Elmhurst Art Museum
The Keys to the Castle: Mac Pierce and Mikey Mosher
Opening: Saturday, January 20, 5 – 7 pm
Bert Green Fine Art
Opening: Saturday, January 20, 4 – 7 pm
The Renaissance Society
Home Sweet Home: Nostalgia...ish 2
Exhibition begins January 20
Chicago Truborn