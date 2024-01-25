New Exhibitions Open January 23 - 27
The 91st Exhibition of Visual Artist Members
Exhibition begins January 23
The Arts Club of Chicago
Native America: In Translation
Opening: Thursday, January 25, 5 – 7 pm
Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
Exhibition begins January 26
Corbett vs. Dempsey
Exhibition begins January 26
Block Museum of Art
Opening: Friday, January 26, 6 – 9 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Nathalie Gribinski: Dances of Colors
Opening: Friday, January 26, 6 – 10 pm
Palette & Chisel Art Academy
Opening: Saturday, January 27, 6 – 10 pm
Agitator Artist Collective