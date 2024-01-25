Previews

New Exhibitions Open January 23 - 27

The 91st Exhibition of Visual Artist Members

Exhibition begins January 23

The Arts Club of Chicago

 

 

 

Native America: In Translation

Opening: Thursday, January 25, 5 – 7 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

 

 

 

John Sparagana: Reviver

Exhibition begins January 26

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

 

 

The Block Collects

Exhibition begins January 26

Block Museum of Art

 

 

 

Knitfinity

Opening: Friday, January 26, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Nathalie Gribinski: Dances of Colors

Opening: Friday, January 26, 6 – 10 pm

Palette & Chisel Art Academy

 

 

 

Agitator Comics!

Opening: Saturday, January 27, 6 – 10 pm

Agitator Artist Collective

 

 

