Nick Cave Garments to Become Part of Chicago History Museum's Costume Collection

Via PR

The Chicago History Museum (CHM) is thrilled to announce its latest acquisition of over 40 men’s garments created by renowned Chicago artist Nick Cave. The collection, generously donated by Greg Cameron, President and CEO of The Joffrey Ballet, and his partner Greg Thompson is the first acquisition of the artist’s work for the institution and documents the artist’s evolution from fashion designer to world-renowned sculptor, dancer and performance artist. Each garment in the collection is one of a kind, and CHM hopes to feature pieces from the collection in upcoming exhibitions and selected items will be viewable on its website.

Cameron, a long-time friend and admirer of Cave’s work, expressed his excitement about the donation. “In the spirit of ensuring that future generations have the opportunity to discover Nick’s unique perspective, I knew that the costume collection at the Chicago History Museum was the perfect home for his wearable works of art,” said Cameron. “By sharing Nick’s creations, I am humbled to fulfill his wish, in his own words, to ‘take you (in this instance, CHM visitors) to the next level.'”

Cameron has been deeply involved in the arts community for decades and understands the profound impact of exhibitions and collections. “A fifth-grade field trip to the then Chicago Historical Society resulted in a 54-year love affair with this vibrant city that continues to flourish,” he shared. “As a former museum administrator, I understand the magic of connections built with artists like Nick.”

The Chicago History Museum’s costume collection comprises more than 50,000 costumes and textiles dating from the eighteenth century to the present and is noted for both its size and the quality of its holdings. “We are honored to serve as the stewards of this exciting collection of garments made and designed by Nick Cave,” said Jessica Pushor, costume collections manager at the Chicago History Museum. “These pieces are powerful visual tools tracing Cave’s transition from fashion designer (with his own clothing store on School and Clark Street), to the internationally known artist and creator of the Soundsuit series. We believe this acquisition will inspire and engage our visitors, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of the intersection of art and fashion.”

For more information about the costume collection and the Chicago History Museum, visit https://www.chicagohistory.org/collection/costumes-and-textiles/. You can learn how to view and research the costume collection on the Museum’s YouTube Channel or see photographs of select items at https://images.chicagohistory.org/costume-and-textiles-collection/