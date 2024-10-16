Announcing a Program Change at Rhona Hoffman Gallery

Via PR

Rhona Hoffman Gallery announces a significant program change following EXPO Chicago and its concurrent gallery exhibit. The gallery will continue working actively with artists, galleries, collectors, and institutions, but will leave its West Town Chicago exhibition space at the end of May.



“It’s been nearly 50 years since I became a gallerist, even longer since moving to Chicago, joining the Art Institute’s women’s board, co-founding the MCA store, and 44 years since helping found the first EXPO Chicago – the gallery has been involved ever since. I’ve had the good fortune of witnessing many decades of social and artistic change, and the honor of engaging in how artists and institutions offer voice to their varied points of view. Representing artists and working with so many wonderful people over decades and around the world has been an honor and a great joy in my life.”



The gallery remains vibrant in its ongoing exhibitions and will participate in Art Basel Miami Beach, and EXPO Chicago 2025.

It’s with enthusiasm the Rhona Hoffman Gallery announces this coming change in May as it allows for new creative opportunities and collaborations.

www.rhoffmangallery.com