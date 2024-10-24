CGN Art World Recap: 10/21/24

Block Named Top Art Museum by Afar Magazine

In an article about the country's university art museums, Northwestern's Block Museum was named one of the 8 best.

"Even art fans can only absorb so much at one time before “museum fatigue” sets in. That’s not an issue at this small, glass-clad museum of three galleries. Dirk Lohan, who studied architecture with Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (his grandfather), designed the building, which opened in 1980.

The collection’s highlights include documentary photos of the Midwest (1930s–1970s), Chicago-based printmakers (1930s–1940s), and South African township prints (1980–1990s). The Block also has a 148-seat auditorium screening free movies."

Roman Susan Displaced by Loyola University Expansion Plans

The purchase of 1226-1234 W. Loyola Ave. late last year captures the dueling interests of the community and Loyola. Roman Susan, a nonprofit art gallery, is working to save the residential building from demolition, which the university plans to pursue.

Kristin Abhalter-Smith, who owns the art gallery along with her partner, Nathan, said many of the building’s residents didn’t know the property was for sale until the deal closed. The building has about 30 residential units, with businesses occupying the ground floor.

“We were hoping that since our lease was good until then (September 2025), all the other people would get to stay, but Loyola let all the residential leases expire,” she said. “If we’re increasing the amount we’re spending on rent, everything has to go up in our budget, and that could mean an exponential increase in our budget. . . .We haven’t located anywhere else that serves us as well as the location we’re in.”

Via Crain's (gifted link above)

Robell Awake, America Online, 2024

Volume Gallery announces representation of Robell Awake

Volume Gallery is proud to announce the gallery’s representation of Robell Awake. Awake is a chairmaker, teacher, and researcher based in Atlanta, Georgia. His work centers Black aesthetic traditions and histories through scholarship and craft. His finely hand-carved chairs reference Ethiopian Jimma chairs hewn out of single tree trunks and mule ear ladder-back chairs pioneered by Richard Poynor - a formerly enslaved craftsperson from Tennessee.

Details