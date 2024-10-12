CGN Art World Recap: 10/10/24

Tattoos to prove it! Left: New Co-director of CPC, Lauren Steinert and Co-director and CPC Founder Deb Maris-Lader

Chicago Printmakers Collaboration announces New Co-Director Lauren Steinert

Lauren Steinert received her MFA in printmaking from the University of Arizona. She received her Bachelor of Science and Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in printmaking and glass-working, environmental studies, and German.

Prior to joining the CPC, Lauren was an Adjunct at Pima Community College, teaching all of the printmaking classes including relief, monoprint, serigraphy, and intaglio. During graduate school she worked as the printmaking technician and taught relief printmaking at the University of Arizona. As a seasonal Print Coordinator at Pilchuck Glass School since 2019, she has overseen the facilities for vitreography and screen printing. Along with her printmaking experience, she has been a glassblowing instructor at the Sonoran Glass School and an artist assistant for a painter. Lauren Steinert's art practice revolves around documenting and archiving the histories of the community work spaces she occupies.

Julia Thecla, Hey Diddle Diddle, 1962, Oil on canvas board, 11.5 x 13 inches.

Mongerson Gallery Announces Series of Works by Julia Thecla

The gallery is pleased to offer a selection of works by the renowned Chicago Surrealist Julia Thecla. Once described as “the mystery girl of Chicago art,” Thecla was known for her dreamlike compositions featuring a world of fairies, dancers, animals, and sprites rendered in her signature jewel-toned blues. As a global movement in 20th-century art, Surrealism sought to unlock the unconscious mind, blending reality with the dream world in unexpected and thought-provoking ways. By exploring these fantastical elements, Surrealist artists challenged conventional perceptions of reality and offered viewers new ways to interpret their inner worlds. A contemporary of other Midwestern Surrealists such as Gertrude Abercrombie, Dorothea Tanning, and John Wilde, Thecla’s approach to fantastical subject matter helped shape Chicago’s unique legacy of visual art through the 20th century.

Carl & Marilynn Thoma Named ARTnews Top 200 Collectors

For the fourth year in a row, Carl and Marilynn Thoma have been included in the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list.

