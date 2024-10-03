CPS Lives! Announces 2025 Artist Residency Cohort

By CGN Staff

CPS Lives announced their 2025 Artist Residency Cohort, featuring 20 talented artists, including 9 returning residents and 11 new residents bringing fresh perspectives. This year’s cohort promises an inspiring journey of creativity and collaboration with Chicago Public Schools!

Founded in 2018 by Chicago photographer, Suzette Bross, CPS Lives is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization that pairs Chicago artists, designers, creatives, thinkers, makers, and educators with a Chicago Public School during the academic year to collaborate on a project, sharing the unique and individual story of each Chicago Public School. Each story will be celebrated and exhibited through local Chicago Public Library branches, as well as existing on the CPS Lives website as an accessible digital archive of history for students, families, community members, educators, administrators, policymakers, and the general public.

CPS's mission builds on Chicago's long history of being an incubator for various industries: manufacturing, theater, architecture, music, science, literature. As a classic urban center, this city has provided opportunities and support for an array of industries. Now, as we enter the 21st century, this library of industrial and creative venues is transforming into a new range of digital industries. Providing educational resources to help develop an educated society is not a new issue, but one that changes and develops as the urban environment transforms itself. Public schools are key. If a city is to continue to develop and prosper, it must provide superior public services including schools and libraries.

