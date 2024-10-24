DCASE and CDA Install Public Art Objects At Midway Airport (Including a Tiny "The Bean")

Pictured (L to R): Selections from Midway Public Art displays including Lorraine Hansberry, 30” x 36” oil on canvas by Steve Musgrave; Michelle, Mr. B. Jessican and Javell, Old Fashioned Donuts (Roseland) by Jonathan Michael Castillo; and Model for Cloud Gate, 2004 Stainless steel.

By CGN Staff

Last week Mayor Johnson, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) welcomed the first new public art installations at Midway International Airport. Some new art and objects include a model of what would become Cloud Gate (a tiny shiny bean!) and other items from the City of Chicago’s 750-piece Public Art Collection. These installations are part of an ongoing exhibition to celebrate Chicago's rich diversity and influence on American art and culture at an entrance (and departure) point for the city. Many Chicago-based artists are showcased, including photographer Jonathan Michael Castillo and illustrator Steve Musgrave. Travelers will encounter the impactful art activations as they leave the airport from the Concourse to the Baggage Claim and Ground Transportation.

“Public art embodies the spirit of Chicago — our resilience, diversity and vibrant culture,” said Mayor Johnson.

“For millions of passengers, Midway is their first impression of Chicago — and there is no better way to showcase the essence, the diversity, and the beauty of our city than through the arts,” said CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee.

The new public art installations at Midway International Airport include:

A series of photographs on glass by celebrated Chicago-based artist Jonathan Michael Castillo , who was commissioned by DCASE and the Chicago Department of Planning and Development to develop a work in response to the 2023 Citywide Plan. The collection of photographs celebrates 38 Black and Latinx-owned small businesses and their workers. The images were taken primarily in Chicago’s South and West side neighborhoods, including neighborhoods surrounding Midway.

Paintings and sculptures from the Chicago Public Library public art collection featuring legendary artists such as Roger Brown, Alison Saar, and Hollis Sigler — as well as the model for Anish Kapoor's iconic "Cloud Gate."

A series of paintings by Steve Musgrave, paying homage to the great diversity of some of Illinois' most prolific writers, who inspire us and capture our imaginations. These 30" x 36" oil on canvas paintings are part of the City's collection at the Near North Library.

For more details, please visit Chicago.gov/PublicArt.



