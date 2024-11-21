Gallery Night MKE is October 18 & 19
Milwaukee's original gallery hop event, Gallery Night MKE, allows you to experience Milwaukee's vast creative culture and discover local galleries, art, and artists. This free, two-day art event offers you the opportunity to buy original art, dine in outstanding restaurants, and shop at unique boutiques.
Gallery Night MKE Hours:
Friday, October 18th, 5:00 - 9:00pm
Saturday, October 19th, 11:00am - 6:00pm
Out of the Blue: The Blue Horse Paintings 2019 - 2024
Opening: Friday, October 18, 5 – 9 pm
Kim Storage Gallery
How to Traverse a Vessel: Lauren Woods & Nikita Vishnevskiy
Opening: Friday, October 18, 5 – 8 pm
James May Gallery
Shadowplay: The Art of Michael Patterson
Opening: Friday, October 18, 5 – 9 pm
Lily Pad | West