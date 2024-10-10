MoCP Announces This Year's Fine Prints Series

2024's prints

By CGN Staff

Printed especially for the Museum by some of the most innovative photographers working today, the sale of editioned Fine Prints directly supports artistic and educational programs at the MoCP. Prints by more than 70 artists are available online including works by artists of local, national and international renown such as Sarah Pickering, Olivo Barbieri, Tony Tasset, Ken Fandell, Brian Ulrich, Anna Shteynshleyger, Anna Fox, Aspen Mays, Kahn and Selesnick, Simon Roberts, Yeondoo Jung, and Tim Davis. Works by internationally-collected artists like Alec Soth, Vik Muniz, Candida Höfer, and Curtis Mann have quickly sold out in recent years.

View prints for sale here.

MoCP's annual FIRST LOOK party unveiling its newest prints takes place on Tuesday, October 8. FIRST LOOK is the premier party of MoCP’s 2024 Fine Print Program artists. We welcome you to meet and mingle with friends and artists over light bites, cocktails, activities, and fine print photographs.

Buy tickets here and view the new print series