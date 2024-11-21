Previews

New Exhibitions October 17 - 20

More Light! Luftwerk x Aram Saroyan

Opening: Thursday, October 17, 6 – 8 pm

Poetry Foundation

 

 

 

Pantuso: Creative Dimensions

Opening: Thursday, October 17, 7 – 9 pm

Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University

 

 

 

Images & Illusions

Exhibition Begins October 17

Kavanagh Gallery at Fine Line Creative Arts Center

 

 

 

3rd Friday Open Studios

Friday, October 18, 7 – 10 pm

Bridgeport Art Center

 

 

 

Open House Chicago

Exhibition Begins October 19

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

 

 

 

Existing is Political

Opening: Saturday, October 19, 6 – 9 pm

Chicago Sculpture International (CSI)

 

 

 

North Shore Black Artist Group Show

Exhibition Begins October 19

Evanston Art Center

 

 

 

 

Elijah Burgher: A List of Wishes

Opening: Sunday, October 20, noon – 4 pm

(northern) Western Exhibitions

 

 

