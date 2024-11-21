New Exhibitions October 17 - 20
More Light! Luftwerk x Aram Saroyan
Opening: Thursday, October 17, 6 – 8 pm
Poetry Foundation
Opening: Thursday, October 17, 7 – 9 pm
Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University
Exhibition Begins October 17
Kavanagh Gallery at Fine Line Creative Arts Center
Friday, October 18, 7 – 10 pm
Bridgeport Art Center
Exhibition Begins October 19
Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
Opening: Saturday, October 19, 6 – 9 pm
Chicago Sculpture International (CSI)
North Shore Black Artist Group Show
Exhibition Begins October 19
Evanston Art Center
Elijah Burgher: A List of Wishes
Opening: Sunday, October 20, noon – 4 pm
(northern) Western Exhibitions