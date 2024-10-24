Pigment International Concludes Black Fine Art Month® with Special Event and Richard Hunt Film Preview

[CHICAGO]— Pigment International® is proud to announce the culminating events for the 5th Anniversary of Black Fine Art Month®. Pigment’s Signature Salon Talk will be held on Friday, October 25th at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center’s Ames Auditorium and will include a preview of a portion of Richard Hunt: A Monumental Life. The documentary by filmmakers Rana Segal and Laurie Little, tells the story of Richard Hunt’s life growing up in Chicago and the experiences that inspired him to create his beautiful works of art.

Following the preview there will be a discussion of Black nonrepresentational art led by Angel Idowu, Art by Angel and will feature Michelle Duster, great granddaughter of Ida B. Wells and co-chair of the Ida B. Wells Commemorative Art Committee, September Gray of September Gray Fine Art in Atlanta, Pam Eatman of Blackbird Gallery in Detroit and artist Jamele Wright, Sr.

On, Sunday October 27, Pigment founder and CEO Patricia Andrews-Keenan will moderate a post-screening discussion of The Light of Truth: Richard Hunt’s Monument to Ida B. Wells at the Chicago History Museum at noon. Panelists for the discussion will be Dan Duster, great grandson of Ida B. Wells and Monument Committee member; Tony Rogers, monument committee member; Eric Stephenson, studio manager at Richard Hunt Studios; John Ott, biographer of Richard Hunt book and website and Rana Segal, producer/director.

A platform for recognizing the contributions of Black artists, creators, and cultural leaders, this year’s BFAM celebration offered an immersive experience in the visual arts. From gallery exhibitions to mural tours and curated discussions, Black Fine Art Month aims to connect, inspire, and educate through the lens of Black fine art. As since its inception, the DuSable Black Museum and Education Center is a founding partner.

BFAM was launched in October 2019 and was entered into the Congressional Record that year by Congresswoman Robin Kelly. It was also recognized by the State of Illinois, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, the State of Illinois, then Commissioner, now Mayor, Branden Johnson, and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Since then, the celebration has been adopted in Houston, Texas and last year was concretized by Mayor Richard Irvine in Aurora, IL.

About Black Fine Art Month® (BFAM)

Black Fine Art Month is a global celebration of the Black visual arts movement. With an emphasis on education, awareness, and appreciation of Black culture, this annual observance is an essential platform for recognizing the achievements of Black artists worldwide. It is designed to support and spotlight contemporary Black art and create opportunities for future generations of artists.