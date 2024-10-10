The Art Center Highland Park's Recycled Art Sale Takes Place Oct 18–26

By CGN Staff

We heard from James Lynch, Exec. Dir. of The Art Center - Highland Park, recently, since the Center has been busy preparing for its annual recycled art sale, opening next week on October 18.

The Annual Recycled Art Sale includes thousands of pieces of art that have been donated to The Art Center from private collectors, galleries, estates, corporate art collections, and institutions throughout the year. Each October TAC organizes, researches, and prices to sell all of these donated items and offers them in a 10-day event that benefits TAC's programming, education, and outreach. A community favorite for over 20 years, the variety of items is vast and of high quality, including paintings, prints, ceramics, decorative objects, vintage posters, sculpture, art glass, jewelry, and more. The event keeps art in a sustainable loop or reuse and re-enjoyment.

Because the event is well-known and also seeks to accomplish several goals, there are a lot of questions that come to Dir. Lynch each year. He shared his list of FAQs as TAC prepares to open the sale later this month.

Are we still accepting donated art? Yes. We accept art every day, including during the event. It is not unusual for people to drop off art and stay to look over the sale.

What kinds of art/things do you accept? We accept 2D and 3D art, collectibles, and jewelry. We have accepted furniture and decorative rugs in the past but we don’t accept them anymore.

What do you do with the leftover art? First of all, we hope there isn’t anything left over! Leftover items of high value are held for next year. We also offer unsold items to Affordable Housing residents and other similar not-for-profit groups. Nothing is wasted.

Should I attend the opening night? Of course! Opening night has two sections. First Look at 5 PM is a ticketed event ($175) and serious shoppers buy tickets way in advance to have early access to the best pieces. At 6 PM we welcome another round of shoppers ($75 in advance, $85 at the door). Most people agree that the pieces they find, whether for their own collection or for re-sale, more than make up the cost of the ticket. The ticket also includes an open bar and a food truck. It’s a really FUN party where art just happens to be the topic.

Should I attend more than once? Absolutely. New items are brought in daily, including in the last hours of the sale!

Is it free after opening night? Yes and no. We charge $10 for opening weekend, Saturday, and Sunday, and your admission will get you in all weekend. Beginning on Monday, 10/21, entry is free for the rest of the sale.

Is there an evening event? Yes: one. Wednesday, 10/23, we’ll stay open until 8 PM.

What is the sale for? All funds collected, admission fees, sponsorships, art sales, donations – all of it – go toward our general operating funds. This is our 65th year and this event goes a long way towards keeping our programming alive!

Do we need volunteers? Yes! Volunteers help us make this event possible.

Do we need sponsors? Yes. Your sponsorship will be shared according to the level of giving. See below.

We hope that sharing this information will welcome more people, make attending easier and more attractive, and of course, help us sell out!

The Recycled Art Sale runs October 18-26 at the Art Center Highland Park