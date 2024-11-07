CAB Announces Artistic Director Florencia Rodriguez and 2025 Edition 'Shift: Architecture in Times of Radical Change'

Image: Florencia Rodriguez, CAB 6's Artistic Director. Courtesy Chicago Architecture Biennial. Photo: Noah Sheldon.

As we embark on the tenth anniversary of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, we are thrilled to announce CAB 6: Shift: Architecture in Times of Radical Change, the next iteration of the Biennial to be held in 2025, led by Florencia Rodriguez, a writer, editor and Director at the University of Illinois Chicago's School of Architecture, who will be the Biennial's first Latina Artistic Director.

In the past decade, CAB has sustained an international forum on architecture and urbanism centered in Chicago and has continued to produce the largest exhibition of contemporary architecture in North America every two years. Our exhibitions and public programs have engaged over 2.2 million visitors with innovative ideas in design through over 400 original projects created by architects, artists, and designers from nearly 50 countries. As one of the most public and accessible architecture events in the world, CAB has created a powerful platform for ideas and now embarks on a new decade of growth and ambitious programs.

CAB 6 will enlist Florencia Rodriguez, Director of and Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Chicago's School of Architecture (UIC/SoArch), as Artistic Director to lead this pivotal edition of the Biennial. Titled Shift: Architecture in Times of Radical Change, CAB 6 will form an expansive and multi-faceted exploration of the field of architecture and the built environment globally, with a special focus on the cultural forces that impact design, such as the need to rethink collective housing, material culture, ecologies and the impact that migration has on our cities. New and commissioned projects will address the most pressing issues of our time and in doing so chart a new agenda for contemporary design.

CAB 6 will be open to the public and on view from September 12, 2025 through February 28, 2026. The hub of the Biennial will once again be the Chicago Cultural Center, located in downtown Chicago.

