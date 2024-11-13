Rockford Art Museum Announces Reopening After Year-Long Gallery Closure

Rockford Art Museum (RAM) announces the reopening of their galleries after a year-long HVAC construction project this Thursday, November 14th at 10 AM. The first-floor galleries (Funderburg and Kuller) will showcase over 100 pieces from the museum’s acclaimed Permanent Collection. Galleries will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM with free admission sponsored by Lon and Dick Behr, Dean Alan Olson Foundation, and, Rosecrance Behavioral Health. We are also excited to unveil a new children’s art space, “Young Masters”. This creative space, located just outside the museum galleries, will provide art supplies and guided activities for some of our youngest artists. Young Masters will be open whenever the galleries are open and will be free. This space was sponsored by Women’s Art Board of Rockford Art Museum with in-kind support from Xaja Designs.

About Rockford Art Museum

Rockford Art Museum, a Partner in Excellence of the Illinois Arts Council Agency since 2004, houses a diverse yet concise collection featuring acclaimed modern galleries, a museum store, offices, studios, and classrooms. With a steadfast focus on regional art, particularly Illinois artists, the museum aims to foster creativity and build community through the visual arts.

It is the mission of Rockford Art Museum to foster creativity and build community through visual arts.