Hyde Park Art Center Announces 2024 Artists Run Chicago Grantees

Fourtunehouse Art Center, Untitled canvas garment by Fourtunehouse Art Center team member Awolalu and Amber Raee at Flowers From Yesterday exhibition, July 2024

Via PR

The Hyde Park Art Center last week announced the 2024 Artists Run Chicago Fund grantees, these 15 independent artist-run platforms received $8,000 in unrestricted funds.

This year’s recipients include: Art Center of Englewood, Blue Station, Bridge, Chicago Art Book Fair, Fourtunehouse Art Center, Julius Caesar Gallery, LMRM (Loom Room), Mayfield, Mural Moves, noseyAF podcast, Patient Info, Pigeon Hole Press, The Plan, Tiger Strikes Asteroid, and Weatherproof.

To date, the Artists Run Chicago Fund has distributed one million dollars to over 100 independent artists-run platforms.

The 2024 Artists Run Chicago Fund is generously supported by the Good Chaos Foundation, the Local South Foundation, and The Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation.

