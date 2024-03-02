A Celebration of Richard Hunt's Life Set for April in Michigan

Krasl Art Center announced a public celebration of the life and art of artist Richard Hunt.

Hunt died this past December at age 88. Hunt opened a studio in nearby Benton Harbor, MI in 1995.

Last Spring Hunt gifted the studio to Krasl, and now Krasl has committed to keeping the studio active and connected to the community.

Saturday, April 6, 2024, 4:30-7pm

Richard Hunt Studio 258 Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

