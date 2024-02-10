Calls for Art: February 7

21Minus, curated by the Teen Creative Agency, Jun 16, 2018. Photo: Grace DuVal, © MCA Chicago.



Proposal for MCA's 21Minus Youth-Led Program

The MCA is encouraging youth in Chicagoland to submit proposals for its upcoming youth-led 21Minus program.

Every year, the Teen Creative Agency (TCA) at the MCA hosts an annual exposition of youth creativity during 21Minus. At 21Minus, teens showcase performances, workshops, art installations, film screenings, and more.

This year’s event, themed Love & Liberation, will take place on June 15, 2024, and invites young artists to consider different iterations of love and care and their impact. During 21Minus, museum admission is free for people ages 21 and under and their families.

The TCA has opened a call for proposals for youth artists ages 21 and younger to participate in 21Minus’s Love & Liberation.

Read more about the eligibility requirements.

ART OF WATER VIII (2024) - James May Gallery Call for Art

An exhibition celebrating our most vital resource.

Water is the most crucial resource for life. An online & in-person international water-themed exhibition. Water is the most crucial resource for life. The work could be about serious topics such as water conservation and protection, but it could also be about the simple beauty of water. There is something about water that attracts and fascinates us. It is our hope that by celebrating the beauty and necessity of water in all our lives that we can better protect it.

Three entries per artist, all mediums accepted. Sliding entry fee scale. Pay what is appropriate to your situation here or below.​

Entries due March 15th at midnight.

Show opens May 3rd and runs through May 25th

Art of Water VIII entry link

John Michael Kohler Arts Center Midsummer Festival Call for Art

The applications for the annual Midsummer Festival of the Arts hosted by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on July 20-21, 2024 will be closing soon!



The outdoor festival features a curated selection of 100 artists, including returning award winners from last year—offering original works of art in a wide variety of categories, such as ceramics, glass, painting, photography, metal, fiber, watercolor, wood, jewelry, and others chosen by jurors.



Don't miss the opportunity! Apply by March 1, and anticipate artist notifications by April 4.

Apply here

Artadia Awards - Chicago Application Open Through March 1

The Artadia Awards provide financial support, exposure and recognition to artists. The awards are unrestricted, allowing artists to use the funds in any way they choose.

Each year, an open-call application is made available in each of the seven active partner cities. Supporting artists equitably is a critical part of the Artadia Award process: we consider the unique populations of each community and are proud to reflect our country’s diversity with an Awardee pool that is over 50 percent female and over 40 percent persons of color.

In addition to financial support, Awardees can participate in the Artadia Network to receive structured opportunities for valuable new connections and resource sharing as well as receive a dedicated webpage on Artadia’s online Artist Registry. Connections fostered by Artadia have facilitated major steps in Awardees’ careers, such as inclusion in prominent exhibitions (e.g. five Awardees were featured in the 2017 Whitney Biennial, and six in 2019).

Apply here